John Werner's college picks: Motivated Bears should beat Texas State

When Baylor opened the 2021 season with a 29-20 win over Texas State in San Marcos, few observers would have predicted the Bears to go on and win the Big 12 championship.

The Bears’ offense didn’t show a lot of juice, and the squad looked undisciplined by committing 11 penalties for 99 yards. It was hard to tell how good Baylor’s defense actually was against a mediocre Texas State offense.

No. 17 Baylor will be seeking a much crisper performance against the Bobcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. Motivation shouldn’t be an issue since Baylor needs to bounce back from a 26-20 double overtime loss to No. 12 BYU last week in Provo, Utah.

Texas State (+30) at No. 17 Baylor

After hitting long touchdown passes to Monaray Baldwin and Hal Presley in a 69-10 season-opening win over UAlbany, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen’s longest completion against BYU was for 19 yards.

While the Bears are certainly dedicated to establishing the run, it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes opens up his game plan against the Bobcats.

Texas State appears to have an improved offense as Calvin Hill rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 41-12 blowout of FIU while Layne Hatcher hit 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears can’t afford to stumble before opening Big 12 play against Iowa State next weekend in Ames.

Baylor 42, Texas State 14

No. 6 Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska

Back in the day, Oklahoma-Nebraska was one of those games that most college football fans carved out time to watch.

While Oklahoma is still a top 10 team, Nebraska isn’t even a top 10 team in the Big Ten.

Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost a day after last Saturday’s embarrassing 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern after going 16-31 in four-plus seasons.

Perhaps the Cornhuskers will rally behind interim coach Mickey Joseph, but this probably isn’t the week they’ll start.

Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 17

Texas Tech (+10) at No. 16 NC State

Former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire scored his first big victory in his Texas Tech head coaching tenure with last week’s 33-30 thriller over then-No. 25 Houston.

Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith stepped into the starting lineup and threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns while running for the winning nine-yard score in double overtime.

It was Texas Tech’s first nonconference win over a ranked opponent since 1989, but pulling it off two weeks in a row seems like a tall task.

North Carolina State 28, Texas Tech 17

No. 13 Miami (+5.5) at No. 24 Texas A&M

The fifth season of the Jimbo Fisher era took a massive hit with last weekend’s 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State, dropping the Aggies from No. 6 to 24 in the AP poll.

Now the No. 13 Hurricanes blow into town after scoring 103 points in their first two wins over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi.

If the Aggies lose their second game before the SEC even starts, many fans will be ready to ride Jimbo out of College Station on a rail. But it probably won’t happen.

Texas A&M 28, Miami 21

UTSA (+12) at No. 21 Texas

It’s rare to see a team move into the Top 25 following a loss, but that’s the respect the Longhorns got after last week’s 20-19 last-second loss to then-No. 1 Alabama.

The biggest downside for the Longhorns was starting quarterback Quinn Ewers going out with a clavicle injury. Backup Hudson Card stepped in at quarterback and sustained an ankle injury, but coach Steve Sarkisian hasn't ruled either for UTSA.

The Roadrunners have already played two overtime games, dropping a 37-35 season-opening triple overtime decision to Houston before bouncing back with a 41-38 overtime win over Army.

Don’t expect a third straight OT game, but the Roadrunners are never an easy out.

Texas 27, UTSA 14

Last week: 4-1 overall, 2-3 against the line

Season: 9-1 overall, 5-4 against the line