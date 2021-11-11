John Werner's college picks: Sooners should continue domination of Bears

Baylor’s hopes of reaching the Big 12 championship game haven’t died, but last week’s 30-28 road loss to TCU didn’t help.
The No. 18 Bears won’t have a prayer of reaching the Dec. 4 game at JerryWorld unless they beat No. 4 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
How associate head coach Joey McGuire’s departure for Texas Tech on Monday will impact the Bears remains to be seen, but it certainly didn’t come at a good time before the toughest game of the season.
No. 4 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 18 Baylor
The Bears have only beaten the Sooners three times in 31 games with all three wins coming in the Art Briles’ era in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
Since then, Baylor has played some competitive games against the Sooners, especially in 2019 in a 34-31 loss at McLane Stadium and a 30-23 overtime loss in the Big 12 championship game.
Oklahoma hasn’t been as dominant as some years, but is 9-0 and can still make the College Football Playoff if it wins its last three regular season games and the Big 12 championship game.
Some of Baylor’s defensive issues showed last week against TCU and will likely pop up again against one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.
Oklahoma 38, Baylor 28
West Virginia (+6.5) at Kansas State
With three straight wins over Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas, Kansas State has quietly become bowl eligible with a 6-3 record.
Now 4-5 following last week’s 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State, West Virginia needs to win two of its last three games to make a bowl.
That’s going to be difficult with an erratic offense and a vulnerable defense. It probably won’t be a fun weekend for the Mountaineers in the Little Apple.
Kansas State 24, West Virginia 14
Iowa State (-10.5) at Texas Tech
Things couldn’t be much weirder in Lubbock with Sonny Cumbie finishing out the season as Texas Tech’s interim head coach and McGuire waiting to take over as soon as the season is over.
The 5-4 Red Raiders need just one more win to become bowl eligible, but that’s not going to be easy with Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor still left to play.
After losing to West Virginia, the Cyclones bounced back with an impressive 30-7 blowout of Texas in Ames last weekend and should keep rolling over the Red Raiders.
Iowa State 45, Texas Tech 24
TCU (+13.5) at No. 10 Oklahoma State
TCU pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris stepped in for injured Max Duggan and threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in the Horned Frogs’ 30-28 win over Baylor.
It’s doubtful Morris can put up similar numbers against a shutdown Oklahoma State defense that held West Virginia to 133 yards and 11 first downs in a 24-3 win.
Oklahoma State 31, TCU 14
Kansas (-31) at Texas
Does anybody care about this game?
The Jayhawks are 1-8 and the Longhorns are 4-5 after four straight Big 12 losses. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t exactly getting his team ready for future SEC competition.
Basketball is a different story since Kansas is ranked No. 3 and Texas No. 5. Why not just schedule a game Saturday at the Erwin Center instead of playing a meaningless football game?
Texas 49, Kansas 14
Last week: 4-1 overall, 4-1 against the line
Season: 35-15 overall, 24-26 against the line