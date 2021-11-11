John Werner's college picks: Sooners should continue domination of Bears

Baylor’s hopes of reaching the Big 12 championship game haven’t died, but last week’s 30-28 road loss to TCU didn’t help.

The No. 18 Bears won’t have a prayer of reaching the Dec. 4 game at JerryWorld unless they beat No. 4 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

How associate head coach Joey McGuire’s departure for Texas Tech on Monday will impact the Bears remains to be seen, but it certainly didn’t come at a good time before the toughest game of the season.

No. 4 Oklahoma (-5.5) at No. 18 Baylor

The Bears have only beaten the Sooners three times in 31 games with all three wins coming in the Art Briles’ era in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Since then, Baylor has played some competitive games against the Sooners, especially in 2019 in a 34-31 loss at McLane Stadium and a 30-23 overtime loss in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma hasn’t been as dominant as some years, but is 9-0 and can still make the College Football Playoff if it wins its last three regular season games and the Big 12 championship game.

Some of Baylor’s defensive issues showed last week against TCU and will likely pop up again against one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.