John Werner's College Picks: Tech should prevail in battle of struggling teams

Anticipation will be high when Baylor faces Texas Tech in a Top 25 matchup in Lubbock.
Oh, I’m getting ahead of myself.
That Jan. 16 basketball game between the preseason No. 1 Bears and No. 13 Red Raiders will be one of the biggest of the season.
For now, the schools’ struggling football teams hope to scratch out a win someway, somehow.
Baylor is 1-4 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game while the Red Raiders are 1-5. If it wasn’t for hopeless Kansas, the loser of this game would fall into the Big 12 cellar.
Baylor (+1.5) at Texas Tech
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s best friends in the business. Aranda served as defensive coordinator and Wells was offensive coordinator for a Utah State team that finished 11-2 in 2012.
But this weekend, they’re coaching teams desperate to win as the Bears make their first trip to Lubbock since 2008 after playing in the Metroplex the last 11 years.
The Red Raiders’ only Big 12 win was Oct. 24 at home against West Virginia. They should double that win total this weekend.
Texas Tech 28, Baylor 24
TCU (+3) at West Virginia
Even with COVID-19 limiting fan attendance, West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium is a long, tough road trip for the rest of the Big 12.
The Mountaineers have won all four homes games and lost all three road games.
TCU has been a weird team since two of its three wins have been on the road against Texas and Baylor. But the Mountaineers should hold serve in Morgantown.
West Virginia 27, TCU 21
No. 19 SMU (+2.5) at Tulsa
Two former Big 12 quarterbacks will face off as Baylor-ex Zach Smith starts for Tulsa while Texas-ex Shane Buechele starts for SMU.
They both have big arms, which means this premier AAC matchup could be a shootout. Though Tulsa is playing at home, Buechele should continue his phenomenal season.
SMU 45, Tulsa 42
No. 20 USC (-14.5) at Arizona
The Pac-12 was the last of the Power 5 conferences to play following the COVID-19 lockdown.
While USC squeezed out a 28-27 win over Arizona State, Arizona’s game at Utah was canceled last weekend due to COVID-19 issues.
It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from the Wildcats, but Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis is a talent who should have a big night.
USC 38, Arizona 28
No. 10 Indiana (-7.5) at Michigan State
Indiana will always be known as a basketball school, but the Hoosiers football team is off to its best start since 1988 with a 3-0 record.
Meanwhile Michigan State has dropped two of its first three games.
The Spartans have won 10 of their last 11 games in the rivalry, but this COVID-19 year has been so wacky that the Hoosiers just might win this game in East Lansing.
Indiana 24, Michigan State 21
Last week: 5-0 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 22-12 overall, 12-22 against the line
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!