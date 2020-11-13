John Werner's College Picks: Tech should prevail in battle of struggling teams

Anticipation will be high when Baylor faces Texas Tech in a Top 25 matchup in Lubbock.

Oh, I’m getting ahead of myself.

That Jan. 16 basketball game between the preseason No. 1 Bears and No. 13 Red Raiders will be one of the biggest of the season.

For now, the schools’ struggling football teams hope to scratch out a win someway, somehow.

Baylor is 1-4 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. game while the Red Raiders are 1-5. If it wasn’t for hopeless Kansas, the loser of this game would fall into the Big 12 cellar.

Baylor (+1.5) at Texas Tech

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells is one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s best friends in the business. Aranda served as defensive coordinator and Wells was offensive coordinator for a Utah State team that finished 11-2 in 2012.

But this weekend, they’re coaching teams desperate to win as the Bears make their first trip to Lubbock since 2008 after playing in the Metroplex the last 11 years.

The Red Raiders’ only Big 12 win was Oct. 24 at home against West Virginia. They should double that win total this weekend.

Texas Tech 28, Baylor 24