John Werner's college picks: Texas Tech atmosphere will overwhelm Bears

Saturday night’s Baylor-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock is bursting with storylines.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will face his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, for the first time.

All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Baylor hasn’t beaten the Red Raiders in Lubbock since 1990 when Grant Teaff was the Bears’ coach.

It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, one that will definitely favor the Red Raiders.

Baylor (+2.5) at Texas Tech

Both the Bears and Red Raiders have 4-3 overall records and 2-2 Big 12 marks, so this is an important game for both teams as they drive toward bowl eligibility.

Due to injuries, the Red Raiders have started three quarterbacks this season. The latest was redshirt freshman Behren Morton, who was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 48-10 romp over West Virginia.

Baylor raced to a 28-3 halftime lead before Kansas reeled off 20 straight points last week. The Bears finished off a 35-23 win, but they’re still trying to figure out how to put together a complete game, which will be difficult in a wild atmosphere at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech 35, Baylor 31

No. 7 TCU (-7.5) at West Virginia

Nobody expected TCU to rise from mediocrity to a potential College Football Playoff berth in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season.

But a dynamic offense led by quarterback Max Duggan and a defense that’s made crucial plays have propelled the Horned Frogs to a 7-0 start.

West Virginia is always tough to play in Morgantown, but the Horned Frogs are just playing with too much confidence to fall prey to an upset.

TCU 45, West Virginia 28

Oklahoma (-1) at Iowa State

Who would have thought that Oklahoma and Iowa State would be a combined 1-7 in Big 12 games this deep into the season?

This is the battle for the cellar.

Oklahoma’s defense has been shaky, but the offense is still explosive with quarterback Dillon Gabriel back from an injury. Iowa State’s defense has been good, but it’s hard to win with a struggling offense.

Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 24

No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) at No. 22 Kansas State

Trailing Texas by 10 in the third quarter, the Cowboys showed their resilience by scoring the final 17 points to pull off a 41-34 win last week in Stillwater.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is playing at an all-Big 12 level, but he’ll be tested by a good Kansas State defense.

After Wildcats starting quarterback Adrian Martinez went out with a bruised knee in last week’s loss to TCU, Will Howard did a solid job in relief by throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns and also running for a score.

Martinez will be a game-time decision for the Wildcats, but they’ll have a good shot to win at home no matter who plays quarterback.

Kansas State 24, Oklahoma State 21

No. 15 Ole Miss (-2.5) at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football with its 3-4 record after opening the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll.

The Aggies have played a killer schedule, which will continue against the No. 15 Rebels, who lost their first game last week against LSU.

Even with a pedestrian offense, this is a game the Aggies should win at home due mostly to a tight defense.

Texas A&M 20, Ole Miss 17

Last week: 4-1 overall, 4-1 against the line

Season: 32-8 overall, 22-15-2 against the line