John Werner's College Picks: Trip to Ames tough challenge for Bears

The last time Baylor played at Iowa State in 2018, things got a little chippy as quarterback Charlie Brewer was tossed out of the game in the second half for apparently making a comment to one of the officials.
Brewer hopes to let his arm do the talking when the Bears face the Cyclones again Saturday night in Ames.
Baylor needs a big game from Brewer and a few other offensive teammates to beat the No. 17 Cyclones. Since a season opening 47-14 blowout of Kansas, the Bears’ offense has been stagnant in three straight losses.
Baylor (+14) at No. 17 Iowa State
There isn’t a better balanced offense in the Big 12 than Iowa State’s which features veteran quarterback Brock Purdy and the league’s leading rusher in Breece Hall.
While Purdy has passed for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, Hall has 207 yards more than any other runner in the Big 12 with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 4-2 start.
Though Baylor’s defense has been solid, it showed it can be susceptible to the run by allowing 247 rushing yards against TCU.
The Bears still have a lot of things to figure out in coach Dave Aranda's first season before they can beat a good team on the road.
Iowa State 31, Baylor 14
No. 14 Oklahoma State (-12.5) at Kansas State
With four straight wins, the Cowboys and Wildcats were the hottest teams in the Big 12.
But things changed last week when Texas rallied for a 41-34 overtime win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater while Kansas State was on the wrong end of a 37-10 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
The Wildcats generally play better in Manhattan, so this won’t be an easy win for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State 28, Kansas State 21
West Virginia (+6) at No. 22 Texas
Following wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State, the Longhorns have a chance to get some real momentum rolling.
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger proved once again why he’s a tremendous leader in Texas’ 41-34 win over the Cowboys as he threw two late touchdown passes.
The Mountaineers have won three of their last four games, but the Longhorns finally have the look of a confident team.
Texas 35, West Virginia 24
Texas Tech (+9.5) at TCU
The Red Raiders’ heads are probably still spinning after their 62-28 blowout by the Sooners last weekend in Lubbock.
The Sooners amassed 559 yards total offense, but likely could have surpassed 700 yards if they had kept their starters in the lineup. After opening up a 48-14 halftime lead, Oklahoma scored only seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Meanwhile TCU barreled to a 30-0 second-quarter lead against Baylor before hanging on to the road win. The Horned Frogs should feel pretty confident back in Fort Worth.
TCU 31, Texas Tech 21
Kansas (+38) at No. 19 Oklahoma
Basketball season is creeping up later this month, but the attention of Jayhawks’ fans has been directed toward Allen Fieldhouse for a long time.
There might not be a worse Power 5 conference team in the country than Kansas, which ranks 101st out of 103 teams in scoring defense by allowing 46.2 points per score.
The Sooners could name their score against the Jayhawks, but will probably ease off the pedal in the second half.
Oklahoma 67, Kansas 14
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 17-12 overall, 10-19 against the line
