John Werner's College Picks: Trip to Ames tough challenge for Bears

The last time Baylor played at Iowa State in 2018, things got a little chippy as quarterback Charlie Brewer was tossed out of the game in the second half for apparently making a comment to one of the officials.

Brewer hopes to let his arm do the talking when the Bears face the Cyclones again Saturday night in Ames.

Baylor needs a big game from Brewer and a few other offensive teammates to beat the No. 17 Cyclones. Since a season opening 47-14 blowout of Kansas, the Bears’ offense has been stagnant in three straight losses.

Baylor (+14) at No. 17 Iowa State

There isn’t a better balanced offense in the Big 12 than Iowa State’s which features veteran quarterback Brock Purdy and the league’s leading rusher in Breece Hall.

While Purdy has passed for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, Hall has 207 yards more than any other runner in the Big 12 with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 4-2 start.

Though Baylor’s defense has been solid, it showed it can be susceptible to the run by allowing 247 rushing yards against TCU.

The Bears still have a lot of things to figure out in coach Dave Aranda's first season before they can beat a good team on the road.