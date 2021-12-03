John Werner's college picks: Uncertain QB situation hurts Bears

It was Baylor’s big wakeup call.

Heading into their first meeting against Oklahoma State, the Bears were riding high following a 31-29 win over No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium to improve to 4-0.

But after a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater, Baylor knew it had to practice better, run the ball more effectively, and play with a more aggressive mindset coming out of the gates.

The No. 9 Bears have done all those things, winning six of their last seven games to reach the Big 12 championship game against the No. 5 Cowboys.

No. 5 Oklahoma State (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor

The Cowboys will likely earn a berth in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Bears.

With two losses, the Bears are much more of a CFP long shot, but they can secure a Sugar Bowl berth with a win.

If Oklahoma State makes the CFP, the Bears could potentially play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The most pressing question is whether Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be healthy enough to play after pulling his hamstring two weeks ago against Kansas State.

If he does play, will he be effective?