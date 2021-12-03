John Werner's college picks: Uncertain QB situation hurts Bears

It was Baylor’s big wakeup call.
Heading into their first meeting against Oklahoma State, the Bears were riding high following a 31-29 win over No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium to improve to 4-0.
But after a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater, Baylor knew it had to practice better, run the ball more effectively, and play with a more aggressive mindset coming out of the gates.
The No. 9 Bears have done all those things, winning six of their last seven games to reach the Big 12 championship game against the No. 5 Cowboys.
No. 5 Oklahoma State (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor
The Cowboys will likely earn a berth in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Bears.
With two losses, the Bears are much more of a CFP long shot, but they can secure a Sugar Bowl berth with a win.
If Oklahoma State makes the CFP, the Bears could potentially play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
The most pressing question is whether Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be healthy enough to play after pulling his hamstring two weeks ago against Kansas State.
If he does play, will he be effective?
That kind of uncertainty is foreboding against an Oklahoma State defense that’s one of the best in college football.
Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 14
No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Alabama
Georgia is a 12-0 powerhouse that can lose to Alabama in the SEC championship game and still make the CFP.
The Crimson Tide is fortunate to still have a shot at the CFP after rallying to beat Auburn, 24-22, last week in quadruple overtime.
It will take some Bryce Young brilliance to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, but that’s a lot to ask of the freshman against a tremendous defense that’s posted three shutouts and has yet to allow more than 17 points in any game.
Georgia 31, Alabama 14
No. 3 Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. No. 16 Houston
In a battle of two future Big 12 schools, Cincinnati hopes to make history by becoming the first school outside of the Power 5 conferences to make the CFP.
The 12-0 Bearcats have a major home-field advantage in the AAC championship game at their own Nippert Stadium where they’ve won 26 straight games.
But Houston has won 11 straight games following a 38-21 season-opening loss to Texas Tech behind a balanced offense that ranks ninth in the country in scoring with 38.8 points per game and sixth in total defense by allowing 289.9 yards per game.
This game shapes up as a thriller between two hot teams.
Cincinnati 35, Houston 31
No. 2 Michigan (-11) vs. No. 15 Iowa
It seems like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s job is perpetually in danger, but he put all that talk to rest when the 11-1 Wolverines powered to a 42-27 win over Ohio State last week to earn a berth in the Big 10 championship game.
The 10-2 Hawkeyes have won four straight games following consecutive losses to Purdue and Wisconsin in which they scored one touchdown in each game.
While Iowa State has a good defense, Michigan has too much balance on both sides of the ball to get knocked out of a CFP berth.
Michigan 35, Iowa 17
No. 14 Utah (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Oregon
The Utes appeared headed for a disastrous season when they lost two of their first three games. But they’ve bounced back strong behind quarterback Cameron Rising after he replaced former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.
It all came together two weeks ago when Utah pounded then-No. 3 Oregon, 38-7, in Salt Lake City.
The Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas should be closer, but it’s hard to imagine the Ducks can improve that much in two weeks.