 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Werner's college picks: Uncertain QB situation hurts Bears
0 comments

John Werner's college picks: Uncertain QB situation hurts Bears

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas Tech Baylor Football

Baylor quarterbacks Blake Shapen, left, and Gerry Bohanon, right, walk off the field with assistant coach Shawn Bell after defeating Texas Tech at McLane Stadium.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

It was Baylor’s big wakeup call.

Heading into their first meeting against Oklahoma State, the Bears were riding high following a 31-29 win over No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium to improve to 4-0.

But after a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater, Baylor knew it had to practice better, run the ball more effectively, and play with a more aggressive mindset coming out of the gates.

The No. 9 Bears have done all those things, winning six of their last seven games to reach the Big 12 championship game against the No. 5 Cowboys.

No. 5 Oklahoma State (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor

The Cowboys will likely earn a berth in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Bears.

With two losses, the Bears are much more of a CFP long shot, but they can secure a Sugar Bowl berth with a win.

If Oklahoma State makes the CFP, the Bears could potentially play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The most pressing question is whether Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon will be healthy enough to play after pulling his hamstring two weeks ago against Kansas State.

If he does play, will he be effective?

That kind of uncertainty is foreboding against an Oklahoma State defense that’s one of the best in college football.

Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 14

No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 4 Alabama

Georgia is a 12-0 powerhouse that can lose to Alabama in the SEC championship game and still make the CFP.

The Crimson Tide is fortunate to still have a shot at the CFP after rallying to beat Auburn, 24-22, last week in quadruple overtime.

It will take some Bryce Young brilliance to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game, but that’s a lot to ask of the freshman against a tremendous defense that’s posted three shutouts and has yet to allow more than 17 points in any game.

Georgia 31, Alabama 14

No. 3 Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. No. 16 Houston

In a battle of two future Big 12 schools, Cincinnati hopes to make history by becoming the first school outside of the Power 5 conferences to make the CFP.

The 12-0 Bearcats have a major home-field advantage in the AAC championship game at their own Nippert Stadium where they’ve won 26 straight games.

But Houston has won 11 straight games following a 38-21 season-opening loss to Texas Tech behind a balanced offense that ranks ninth in the country in scoring with 38.8 points per game and sixth in total defense by allowing 289.9 yards per game.

This game shapes up as a thriller between two hot teams.

Cincinnati 35, Houston 31

No. 2 Michigan (-11) vs. No. 15 Iowa

It seems like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s job is perpetually in danger, but he put all that talk to rest when the 11-1 Wolverines powered to a 42-27 win over Ohio State last week to earn a berth in the Big 10 championship game.

The 10-2 Hawkeyes have won four straight games following consecutive losses to Purdue and Wisconsin in which they scored one touchdown in each game.

While Iowa State has a good defense, Michigan has too much balance on both sides of the ball to get knocked out of a CFP berth.

Michigan 35, Iowa 17

No. 14 Utah (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Oregon

The Utes appeared headed for a disastrous season when they lost two of their first three games. But they’ve bounced back strong behind quarterback Cameron Rising after he replaced former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer.

It all came together two weeks ago when Utah pounded then-No. 3 Oregon, 38-7, in Salt Lake City.

The Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas should be closer, but it’s hard to imagine the Ducks can improve that much in two weeks.

Utah 27, Oregon 21

Last week: 5-0 overall, 4-1 against the line

Season: 40-15 overall, 35-30 against the line

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears hang on for 27-24 win over Texas Tech, reach Big 12 title game
Baylor

Bears hang on for 27-24 win over Texas Tech, reach Big 12 title game

  • 5 min to read

For Trestan Ebner and the Baylor seniors, beating Texas Tech meant everything as they finished the season 7-0 at McLane Stadium. “Wins are hard to come by, so I’m just thankful for this no matter what the score is,” Ebner said. “If we didn’t win this, it would have hurt. Hurt a lot.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert