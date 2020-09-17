John Werner's picks: Brewer's veteran leadership should propel Bears

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there’s one thing the Big 12’s opening weekend taught us is that college football will be wacky and unpredictable in the age of coronavirus.

Fans won’t know much about what’s happening at practices since reporters can’t watch due to COVID-19 restrictions. Coaches will have to work practices around player quarantines. A week’s preparation can go out the window when games are canceled after a COVID outbreak wipes out chunks of rosters.

That’s no excuse for Louisiana waltzing into Ames and beating Iowa State or Arkansas State beating Kansas State in Manhattan last weekend. As for the Kansas Jayhawks, they lost to Coastal Carolina in normal times in 2019, so last Saturday’s 38-23 loss in Lawrence wasn’t that much of a shock.

It was a bad opening weekend for the Big 12, which had worked so hard for its teams to get a chance to play. Only Baylor and Oklahoma State are playing from the Big 12 on Saturday, so maybe they can earn back some respect for the league.

Houston (+4) at Baylor

Dave Aranda’s head coaching debut was supposed to be Sept. 6 against Ole Miss in Houston. Then it was supposed to be Sept. 12 against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium.