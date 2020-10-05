Johnigan joins Baylor softball staff

“I’m honored and humbled that Coach Moore would consider me for this promotion,” Newman said. “Being able to be part of Baylor for all these years and being able to coach these young women and to continue to teach them about the game I love. One of the great things we’re able to do is share our faith and make that a huge part of our program.”

The Baylor softball coaches feel like Lumley is still part of the program as he’s dealing with his cancer issues. Lumley worked under Moore at LSU beginning in 1998 and joined him at Baylor in 2000.

During the past weekend, both the Baylor baseball and softball teams went over to Lumley’s house to work on his yard.

“We keep our focus on Coach Lumley,” Moore said. “He’s a fighter. Certainly he has written the Baylor softball story with us. He’s had an effect on us that will last many, many years and we know that. So from an emotional standpoint, our focus is just on him and his health, and that’s where we are with it. But we love him and are praying for him, and we’re here for him.”

Baylor will begin fall workouts with perhaps Moore’s deepest team in 21 seasons since the 2019 season won’t count against the eligibility of players after it was shortened by COVID-19. Sixth-year senior Rodoni is back to lead the pitching staff.

“There’s a lot of talent out there,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a tremendous fall season with competition for playing time. The talent we have is as good as any year we’ve had, I think. The problem is every other team in the Big 12 has their fifth-year seniors back too. The level of softball is going to be tremendous this year to watch.”

