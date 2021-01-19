 Skip to main content
Jones commits to Baylor football
West Orange-Stark defensive end-outside linebacker Carmello Jones has become the second verbal commitment in Baylor's 2022 class.

The 6-3, 210-pound Jones recorded 75 tackles and nine sacks with two forced fumbles as a junior in 2020.

Baylor's other commitment in the 2022 class is defensive end Kaian Roberts-Day, a three-star recruit from Festus, Mo., who committed in May 2020.

