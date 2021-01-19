Jones commits to Baylor football

West Orange-Stark defensive end-outside linebacker Carmello Jones has become the second verbal commitment in Baylor's 2022 class.
The 6-3, 210-pound Jones recorded 75 tackles and nine sacks with two forced fumbles as a junior in 2020.
Baylor's other commitment in the 2022 class is defensive end Kaian Roberts-Day, a three-star recruit from Festus, Mo., who committed in May 2020.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
