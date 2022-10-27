Jones expects high emotions in West Texas homecoming

When Matt Jones looks across the field Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, he’ll see a man he grew very close to at Baylor.

Before he became Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire was Jones’ outside linebackers coach at Baylor for nearly two seasons. Their relationship and trust in each other blossomed.

Jones’ emotions will be racing as he plays against McGuire’s new team. But he knows his focus must be on helping the Bears steal away from Lubbock with a much-needed win.

“He was like another father figure to me at Baylor,” Jones said. “He treated me like his own son. That’s where all my foundation for being here was with Joey. His dream job was always to be a head coach at a college, and when he left I was very happy for him. So really seeing him over on the sideline, I’m going to be happy and excited. But at the end of the day, he’s on the other side of the field, so for those four quarters I won’t like him. But after the game, I’ll give him a big hug.”

Saturday night will be a West Texas homecoming for Jones.

Baylor’s fourth-year junior linebacker grew up in Odessa and played at Permian High School in a storied football program that was popularized by the late 1980’s best-selling book Friday Night Lights, which inspired a movie and a TV series.

Though Permian hasn’t won a state title since 1991, it’s still a strong football program that produces players with great discipline and skill. Kids like Matt grew up learning about Permian’s tradition, which included six state championships from 1965 to 1991.

“I was born and raised with the Permian blood,” Matt said. “My dad played back in the day when they were winning state after state (championships). He told me a lot of stories from the playoffs. They were never the biggest or strongest, but they were physical and fast and played like their hair was on fire.”

Matt’s father, Gabe, was a reserve lineman for the Panthers’ last state championship team in 1991. He’s proud of Permian’s legacy, and was glad that his son got to experience the tradition that has been passed down through the years.

“Probably the key thing with Matt was letting him know the tradition at Permian,” Gabe Jones said. “How it was built on discipline, spirit and hard work, all those things went together. Everyone bought into it, and that’s what made it so special.”

There’s a strong football lineage running through the Jones family. Matt’s grandfather, Garth Jones, was a star lineman and running back at El Paso Coronado in the late 1960's, who went on to sign with Cal and later played at Sul Ross.

“My dad was a Parade All-American,” Gabe said. “Seeing Matt do well at Baylor, he got a good pedigree from him.”

Making the Permian varsity as a sophomore, Matt developed into a powerful pass rusher from his outside linebacker spot. He was a three-time all-district player and a Class 6A all-state player in 2017. As a senior in 2018, Jones amassed 14 sacks and 27 tackles for loss for a Permian team that finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Jones recalled recruiting going slow early in his high school career, but picked up as he attended more football camps where college coaches could assess his skills.

“I remember my first offer was D-II or D-III, and I was super excited, like ‘Wow, an offer,’” Jones said. “It wasn’t until my junior year, my linebackers coach, Vance Washington, was talking to me and he said ‘What do you want to do after high school football?’ I said I’d love to keep playing football my whole life, and that’s when he said ‘You do know you have the ability to play D-I. You can go to any Power 5 school and have the ability to go to the NFL.’ That’s when everything clicked.”

Jones grew up a Texas Tech fan, so he was thrilled when he got an offer from the Red Raiders. Former Red Raiders All-America receiver Michael Crabtree was his favorite player as a kid and he also enjoyed watching quarterback Patrick Mahomes play.

“If I ever got an offer from Tech, I thought that’s where I’m going,” Jones said. “But God had other plans. They offered me and I had told them before this is my dream school. But they were pressuring me to committing before I left the facility that day, so it didn’t seem right.”

Baylor jumped into the picture when former defensive backs coach Fran Brown came to a Permian spring practice to watch offensive lineman Landon Peterson and quarterback Peyton Powell.

But when Brown saw how Jones was hustling and making plays all over the field, he pegged a player who could benefit Matt Rhule’s Baylor squad. Baylor signed both Jones and Powell while Peterson opted for Texas Tech.

“I was balling out, and our coach didn’t want me to get hurt, so I went to the sideline,” Jones said. “I got mad and frustrated, and I said ‘Coach, I want to go in and play.’ Coach Fran noticed that and came in the locker room and said come to camp. I ran a 4.6 (in the 40-yard dash), and they offered me that day.”

Jones signed with Baylor and redshirted in 2019 before making 11 tackles in a reserve role in 2020. But he emerged as a force for Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship team as he started nine games and finished with 52 tackles while collecting 6.5 tackles for loss and forcing three fumbles.

Playing the “jack” outside linebacker position, Jones was part of a superb crew that featured all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and heady, skilled Dillon Doyle.

“Especially going into fall camp last year, I could see on film and was being told that I was playing faster and more smooth and more comfortable,” Jones said. “I knew where my drops were and where to be at the right time. It’s like it all started slowing down and becoming one picture.”

Jones made one of the key plays of last year's Big 12 championship game when he intercepted Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders’ pass late in the first quarter to set up a Bears’ touchdown.

It was Jones’ first career interception, and he also forced a fumble in Baylor’s riveting 21-16 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“I started dropping back and I saw the ball in the air, and at that point I thought ‘Can I get it?’” Jones said. “Out of nowhere, I threw my hands up, and I had the ball and came down. I’m cradled on the turf and I was like ‘I have the ball.’ It was one of the best plays I’ll remember for my life.”

Jones was just as thrilled to be part of a Baylor defense that amassed 10 sacks in a dominating performance in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. In his final college game, Bernard collected a career-high 20 tackles, and Jones loved seeing him go out that way.

“I loved every single bit about that game, the way everyone played, the way the defense played,” Jones said. “Terrel played lights out. It’s a game you look back on and never forget.”

Moving from the jack position to inside linebacker this season, Jones ranks fourth on the squad with 33 tackles while recording three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The 6-3, 224-pound Jones believes he’s a more natural fit inside, which will make him more valuable to NFL teams.

"People have always said that’s my natural position, but it’s still something that I’ve really had to adapt to and learn," Jones said. "Playing both (inside and outside linebacker) will definitely help getting the league’s attention, playing inside and dropping into coverage and playing the run, and then going on the line and rushing the passer."

Baylor coach Dave Aranda thinks Jones can develop into a big playmaker at his new position.

“I think Matt is always one who is very instinctive, has been a playmaker,” Aranda said. “I go back to the Big 12 championship and everything, and I think his role as a pass rusher and as a playmaker is one that really can still be fulfilled for this year. I think when Matt Jones is playing like Matt Jones, we're way better and I feel like we're on that path.”

Jones’ defensive teammates see him as a leader and a guy that can bring great versatility to the field because he’s played both inside and outside linebacker.

“I feel like he brings knowledge and experience,” said Baylor safety Devin Neal. “He played the jack, he plays the will (inside linebacker) and I feel like him being able to bring the experience and tools that he used from one position to the other is really useful. The more versatile a player is, the more effective they can be. You just can know what's coming more.”

Having a lot of friends and former teammate Landon Peterson at Texas Tech, Jones is expecting a wild atmosphere this weekend in Lubbock.

With Mahomes back at his alma mater to be honored for his Texas Tech Hall of Fame induction, Jones AT&T Stadium will really be rocking. Of course, McGuire standing on the Texas Tech sidelines facing his old team will add even more intrigue to the plot.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning of the year, hey guys this is going to be the craziest game you’ll play all year,” Jones said. “At the BYU game, a lot of guys were big eyes and scared, and just seemed terrified from the crowd, and I made the point that’s nothing compared to what Tech’s going to be. You kick off and you’re going to get a tortilla to the back of your head. It’s their blackout game, and the Patrick Mahomes ceremony, their intensity is going to be high.”