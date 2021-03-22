Jordan commits to Baylor

Lubbock-Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan verbally committed to Baylor on Monday night.
The 6-2, 240-pound three-star prospect was recruited by schools like Texas Tech, Arizona and Cincinnati before choosing Baylor. He helped Lubbock-Cooper finish 11-5 in 2020.
Jordan is the ninth commitment in Baylor's 2022 class and the third defensive lineman as he joins West Orange-Stark defensive end Carmello Jones and Pflugerville Hendrickson defensive tackle Cedric Roberts.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.