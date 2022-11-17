Josh Cameron walks into Baylor receivers rotation

As Cedar Park advanced deeper into the 2020 state playoffs, Josh Cameron’s catches kept stacking up: 70, 80 and finally 90.

Cameron was one of the most productive receivers in the state as he made 90 catches for 1,226 yards and 14 touchdowns to help Cedar Park reach the Class 5A Division I state championship game.

But somehow those numbers got lost in translation. Despite drawing the eyes of a lot of college coaches, his scholarship offers came down to UTSA and NCAA Division II schools like Augustana and UT-Permian Basin.

Always wanting to play for a Power 5 school, Cameron bet on himself and accepted a preferred walk-on offer at Baylor.

“Ever since I was a kid, I always dreamed of playing on the biggest stage at the high D-I level,” Cameron said. “So I sat down with my family and I kept hearing Baylor Bears.”

After turning some heads during 2022 spring drills, Baylor coach Dave Aranda rewarded Cameron with a scholarship at the start of the summer. Nobody was happier than his family and his teammates because they knew how hard he worked to earn a scholarship.

“It was awesome,” Cameron said. “I called up my family and they started crying. It was a whole emotional thing. Everybody was hooting and hollering when I made that post. I was getting text messages and calls from coaches and a whole bunch of people.”

Now a redshirt freshman, Cameron has made Aranda’s faith in him pay off as he ranks fifth among Baylor receivers with 18 catches for 214 yards. He delivered his best game of the season in the Bears’ 31-3 loss to Kansas State as he made six catches for 83 yards following a five-catch, 72-yard game in a 38-35 win over Oklahoma.

While Cameron admits that he still has a lot to improve on, Aranda likes the effort he puts into every play whether it’s catching, blocking or being a decoy to open up space for another Baylor receiver.

“I think Josh has got a great heart,” Aranda said. “I think he’s a hard worker. His practice loads throughout the week are sometimes the highest on the team. The energy he expels, the effort that he gives is some of the highest on the team. Whether it’s offensively or team-wise, a lot is asked of him.”

At 6-1 and 216 pounds, Cameron likes to play fast and physical. He enjoys cutting down a defender with a sharp block or clawing for open space against cornerbacks and safeties to separate himself for catches.

“All that’s an edge to him and a unique style to him," Aranda said. "For that confidence in him to grow and for us to realize that hey this is his game, this is what he does well, let’s find more opportunities for him to do what he does, I think all that is happening, and it’s cool to see.”

During his final two years at Cedar Park, Cameron mostly played slot receiver. His junior numbers were almost as good as his senior totals as he collected 80 receptions for 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After reaching the regional playoffs in 2019, the Timberwolves won their first 14 games in 2020 before dropping a 59-14 decision to Denton Ryan in the championship game. It was a weird season as everybody was working around COVID-19 protocols, but Cameron will never forget how satisfying it felt to keep advancing through the playoffs.

“Going into senior year, we kind of had a different mindset that we were always destined to be that state team,” Cameron said. “It was fun seeing all the other schools around our area already home or doing other sports. Being able to play football that long was great. I guess the one thing going back, I wish we could have played a little bit better in the state championship game.”

When he arrived at Baylor last year, adjusting to college classes and diving into the university’s culture wasn’t difficult for Cameron since he often visited his older brother, Justin, before he graduated from the university in 2018.

But playing at Baylor as a redshirt freshman in 2021 was a whole new learning curve. No longer was he the top receiver on his team. But he learned all he could from veterans like Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed, and some of it meant playing through pain.

“They said you’re not always going to play at 100 percent, and I’m starting to see that now,” Cameron said. “You got little bumps and bruises but you can always play through that. Ty always told me to be patient, your time is coming. You definitely can be that guy for sure.”

Cameron also learned how to become a more physical receiver as he matched up against veteran Baylor cornerbacks like Kalon “Boogie” Barnes and Raleigh Texada in practice.

“Those two guys were lockdown corners, and that helped me get used to the college level because it was an adjustment,” Cameron said. “I had to figure out ways to beat their speed.”

Since he didn’t travel for road games most of last year, Cameron stayed home and watched the Bears on TV. So he was excited when he made his first road trip to Kansas State last year.

He began to make his mark on special teams in Baylor’s last three games as the Bears beat Texas Tech, Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, and Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

“Last year was a focus to get on special teams, punt block, kickoff, and then I tried to get on every special team,” Cameron said. “That’s ultimately what started happening and I got a little more time toward the championship and the Sugar Bowl.”

Cameron continued to work on his strength training last spring and throughout this fall, and he’s noticed the difference. Now playing mostly wide receiver instead of the slot, he no longer gets pushed around by safeties and cornerbacks, and relishes giving it right back to them.

“I’ve worked with my trainer is the main thing,” Cameron said. “That’s been one of my biggest adjustments because in high school I was really like a slot player. Coming here switching to the outside and working on being jammed, it’s really a whole different aspect compared to going against linebackers. Now I’m going against corners and safeties and that type of deal.”

Cameron has fine tuned his pass routes and become such a physical blocker that Baylor’s offensive linemen like having him in the game because he gets so much satisfaction from throwing a good block.

“He is very dynamic and can block as a receiver,” said Baylor All-America offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “He's lined up next to me (to) block some five techniques. But he can also line up, run some routes and catch balls across the middle on fourth-and-seven like he did against Oklahoma. He's smart. He's young, but he learns very fast. He picks up stuff, so I think he has a very bright future.”

Though Cameron believes he’s developed a good rapport with quarterback Blake Shapen, he wants to make his pass routes even more precise.

“He can sling that thing,” Cameron said. “He has the tightest spiral I’ve ever seen from a quarterback I’ve played with. I’m just constantly getting those reps in and making breaks quicker and faster.”

Picked to repeat as Big 12 champions, the Bears haven’t had the season they wanted as they’re 6-4 heading into Saturday’s game against unbeaten TCU at McLane Stadium. But Baylor can knock the No. 4 Horned Frogs out of the College Football Playoff picture like they did to the Bears last year in Fort Worth.

But mostly he’d like to win the game to honor the many Baylor seniors who helped him become the player that he is today.