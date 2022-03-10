Jumpy and calm all at once: Freshman Brackins' poise evident on way to NCAAs

For someone as jumpy as he is on race day, Johnny Brackins sure casts a cool, laid-back disposition.

Contradiction, much? Nah. The Baylor freshman is really only jumpy because that’s what his chosen sport of track and field asks him to do. Brackins excels in three events that involve leaping fast and sometimes far — the long jump, the triple jump and, no, not the high jump, though such a venture doesn’t seem like that much of a stretch of the imagination. Brackins’ other event involves jumping over obstacles in rapid succession, as a 110-meter hurdler.

“I take a lot of pride in staying diverse,” Brackins said. “I like doing multiple things. It definitely takes a lot of training. … It’s fun. If you don’t do well in one thing, you come back in another thing.”

Yes, it’s been a busy initial indoor season for this newcomer from Lee’s Summit, Mo., but he has certainly enjoyed his share of successes. And this weekend Brackins will look to take flight and possibly land on the All-America podium when he competes in the long jump at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

At 6-foot-4, all knees and elbows, Brackins owns the look of a Division I two-guard. People ask him all the time if he plays basketball. He gets that a lot. But he leaves his jumping for the track and the runway rather than the court. It’s just where he fits.

“A lot of people want to know why I don’t. It just wasn’t for me. I just chose my sport and it wasn’t basketball,” Brackins said.

It makes perfect sense, actually. Brackins’ father Johnny Jr. jumped at the University of Kansas. So he’s blessed with some elite athletic genes. Beyond that, Brackins said that ever since he was 10 years old and went out for his first track team he just felt like he belonged.

“I just loved it. A lot of people love team sports, I really love that this is an independent sport,” Brackins said. “Other than the relay, of course. I just like that it’s so diverse, there’s so many different things you can do.”

And he did them all. Well, almost. Brackins never got up the nerve to try to the pole vault, leaving that to his high school classmate at Lee’s Summit, KC Lightfoot, who went on to become an NCAA champion at Baylor as well as a 2021 Olympian.

But just about everything else you can do on a track, Brackins has done at some point or another. In high school, he won two Missouri Class 5 long jump state titles, one triple jump state title and one state gold in the 110 hurdles, setting a state record in the latter as a senior.

Brackins’ elite-level versatility is what initially caught the eye of Baylor head coach Michael Ford.

“I actually watched him compete in Oregon at the high school national championships, and he just impressed me, because it’s rare where you can do long and triple and you can do hurdles, and he was successful in all three of them,” Ford said.

Ford said he normally doesn’t take a lot of video during a triple jump competition. But watching the long, lanky Brackins do his thing, he made sure to capture all six of the athlete’s attempts.

“I sent it to Coach Stacey (Smith) and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get him,’” Ford said.

They didn’t get him, though. At least not right away. Brackins initially committed to USC, and dreamed of winning future NCAA titles for the tradition-rich Trojans. But Georgia hired away USC head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert, and Brackins re-opened his recruitment last summer.

Brackins remembered the connection he felt with Baylor’s coaches. He also appreciated the program’s facilities and the university’s academic reputation. So he made a quick detour from sunny Southern California to sunny Central Texas.

“My second round of recruitment I just wanted to look at the coaches’ perspective, just making sure the coaches knew what they were talking about, seeing how they wanted to develop me as an athlete,” Brackins said. “Just make sure they saw me as a person and not just someone who was going to benefit their team. That played a really good role, because they really cared about me and what I look for both athletically and academically.”

It’s proven to be a comfortable fit for everyone involved. Brackins has turned in a terrific freshman indoor season in all his various disciplines. At the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa in January, Brackins competed in his first collegiate triple jump event and won gold with a leap of 51-53/4. He also won the long jump title and was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer and the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor in the process.

Brackins claimed a win in the 60-meter hurdles in February at the Texas Tech Shootout with a time of 7.77 seconds, third-best in school history. And now he’s headed to nationals in the long jump, with a season-best effort of 25-8 recorded at the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet in Kentucky in late January.

As multitalented as Brackins is, he is also singularly focused.

“Each meet I just go in and focus on the one event I’m working on,” Brackins said. “When I’m competing in one event, I just focus on that, don’t worry about the other ones. It helps to take one thing at a time. If you think about all of it at once, it doesn’t go well.”

Brackins senses that he’s benefiting from the mentorship of BU assistant head coach Stacey Smith, a former triple jump NCAA champion for the Bears. Under her guidance, he believes he can reach new heights — and lengths.

“She definitely teaches me some things that I really need to work on, and she’s really technical,” he said. “I think that plays a good role into it. Sometimes I don’t feel that I do something wrong, but she always catches it. I may not even think about it, but she brings it up. She definitely helps me a lot with that. She’s all about repetition. If you don’t fix it, you’re going to do it again.”

His goal for nationals is to surpass 26 feet for the first time, and hopefully finish in the top eight for his first All-America honor. He’s been close to or over 26 on some attempts, but has scratched. Then he’ll turn his attention to the outdoor season and even more chances to stay busy and, hopefully, stay bejeweled.

Away from the track, Brackins is majoring in psychology and French. He said he was drawn to psychology through a program called Project Triple Jump, where he worked with a sports psychologist who helped him tap into the mental side of competition.

And as for French? Well, Il est doue pour ca. Translation — he’s good at it.

He took five years of French prior to Baylor, so he figured he might as well start year six and add it to his course load. But he’s still waiting for that first overseas trip to France to be able to use the language in its native setting.

“No, I haven’t been, not yet,” Brackins said. “Every time I have the chance, track came first. I plan to, though. Paris is the next Olympics, so … “

Then Brackins smiled, shrugged and walked away, ready to toe the line for another jump-filled afternoon.

Bear Facts

Baylor has qualified 14 athletes in all for this weekend’s NCAA meet, including defending national champion Ackera Nugent in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Other participants on the women’s side include junior Mariah Ayers in the 200 and the Big 12 champion 4x400 relay team of Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Aaliyah Miller and Ayers. For the men, joining Brackins in the field are Trey Fields in the 400 and the men’s 4x400 relay team of Dillon Bedell, Matthew Moorer, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Fields. Jayson Baldridge and Hasani Barr are the alternates for the men’s relay, while Demetria Carter and Gontse Morake are the relay reserves for the women.

