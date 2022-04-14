Kansas hurler Hegarty handcuffs Bears as Jayhawks take opener, 3-2

With their powder blue uniforms, the visiting Kansas Jayhawks brought to mind images of the 1980s-era Kansas City Royals. Or maybe the Atlanta Braves from the same era.

Kansas ended up getting a pitching effort that the likes of Bret Saberhagen or Phil Niekro would appreciate.

Jayhawks left-hander Daniel Hegarty turned in a sturdy, complete-game outing to propel his team to a 3-2 win over the beleaguered Bears in the opener of their Easter weekend series Thursday at Baylor Ballpark.

That makes it six straight losses for Baylor (16-17 overall, 2-8 Big 12), which continues to dig itself into a deeper hole in terms of climbing to the postseason. It marked just the second Big 12 win for visiting Kansas (14-18, 2-5), which came into the night just percentage points ahead of its Sunflower State rival Kansas State for the conference cellar.

“This is my feeling. We need someone to step up,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “We need someone to take a leadership role and start forcing guys to do their job. As a coach, I can yell and scream all I want, but sometimes it’s more of an internal thing with them just kind of taking responsibility for what’s going on on the field.

“Our guys are tough and resilient and they battle through a lot of stuff, and I’ll go to war with each one of these guys. But sometimes you need someone in the trenches who’s going to force you to do some things.”

Hegarty (4-3) befuddled Baylor’s batters, throwing the first complete game of his career. Despite entering with a season ERA of 5.91, he turned in a workmanlike effort, and had the Bears getting under many of his offerings. He recorded six straight outs by flyout or foul pop in the sixth and seventh innings.

“Some of the guys just weren’t able to get to some of the pitches,” Rodriguez said. “The biggest thing was the execution. We had guys in scoring position, bases loaded, with nobody out. We get a strikeout and a double play, and that’s just an energy suck from that point on.”

Indeed, in the third inning, Baylor had a chance for a big inning when it loaded the bases off Hegarty with no outs. But cleanup hitter Jared McKenzie struck out, and then Chase Wehsener grounded into an inning-ending double play, letting Hegarty off the hook.

Will Rigney drew his first series-opening start of the year, and the hard-throwing right-hander gave his team a shot to win. Baylor was without its normal opening starter Tyler Thomas due to soreness, but Rigney performed well, minus a few pitches he’d like to have back.

He ended up pitching into the seventh inning for the first time all season, though he didn’t record an out in the seventh, and also threw a career-high 94 pitches. Rigney scattered five hits and struck out six while walking none, and Kansas touched him for three runs, all earned.

“I felt good tonight. My stuff just wasn’t very sharp,” Rigney said. “Coach (Jon) Strauss called a great game, and I just wasn’t throwing it where I wanted, honestly. That was kind of the tale of the night. But, I felt good. So, I’m thankful for that, definitely.”

Baylor took a 1-0 lead on a relatively weird play in the first. With the bases loaded and one out, Chase Wehsener chopped a grounder to third. KU’s Dylan Ditzenberger fielded the ball close to the third-base bag and immediately stepped on the base for the force-out before firing home, where Tre Richardson was sliding in on a bang-bang play.

Initially, it seemed no one spotted the call from home-plate umpire Michael Banks, and both coaches emerged from the dugout to question the call. That led to a replay review, and Richardson was ultimately deemed safe.

Turned out that Ditzenberger could’ve just gone home for a force and prevented a run on that play, but it certainly seemed logical to try for the double play.

Kansas tied the score an inning later. KU leftfielder Tom Lichty launched a deep fly over the batter’s-eye wall in center field for a solo home run, Lichty’s third longball of the year.

The score stayed tied until the fifth. The Jayhawks scored two that inning to push to a 3-1 lead. KU’s first two batters of the inning struck singles against Rigney (2-1), and then two batters later nine-hole hitter Chase Jans dumped a ball into the no-man’s land in shallow left for an RBI single. Kansas added one more in the inning on a groundout.

Baylor got a run back in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Pineda provided a solo jack for his third home run of the season.

But after that, the flies really started buzzing around Baylor’s bats, as the Bears continually swung early in the count and got under Hegarty’s pitches, sending them skyward and into KU’s gloves. The Jayhawk southpaw threw 86 pitches through the first five innings, but just 33 over the final four.

Another weird play happened in the eighth, and again a replay review was involved. Pineda led off the inning by reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Then Kyle Nevin, who went 3-for-4 for the Bears in the losing effort, slapped a grounder to Maui Ahuna, the KU shortstop. Ahuna threw to second for the out on Pineda before KU’s Tavian Josenberger tossed high to first, and Nevin reached safely.

A replay review ensued, and the officials called it a double play, ruling that Pineda had violated the slide rule by kicking his leg up and sliding out of the baseline.

There were some bright spots in the loss for Baylor, including Rigney’s outing and the fact that the Bears held Ahuna to an 0-for-4 night. Ahuna entered the night as the NCAA’s leader in batting average at .453, including 19 extra-base hits. Baylor’s bullpen also did its job, as Matt Voelker and Adam Muirhead managed to successfully wiggle out of trouble.

Baylor will try to bounce back in Friday’s 5 p.m. second game, with Kobe Andrade (2-1, 3.56) taking the mound for the Bears against KU right-hander Cole Larsen (1-5, 5.44).

