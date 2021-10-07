Kansas Jayhawks upset Baylor soccer, 2-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rylan Childers and Brie Severns scored first-half goals as Kansas won its first Big 12 soccer game with a 2-1 upset of No. 23 Baylor on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park.
Childers scored on a penalty kick less than five minutes into the game while Severns scored seven minutes later to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.
Baylor (7-3-3, 3-0) finally scored with less than 10 minutes remaining on Kayley Ables' goal. Emilie Gavillet collected four saves for the Jayhawks (6-8-1, 1-4).
The Bears will face Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan.
