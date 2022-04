FORTH WORTH — The Kansas women’s tennis team defeated Baylor, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at TCU’s Friedman Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks won the doubles point and quickly added three wins in singles on the Nos. 1, 3 and 5.

The Bears now await their fate in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is scheduled for May 2 and 5:30 p.m. CT. It will be streamed on ncaa.com.