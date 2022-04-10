 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas softball takes 3-1 win over Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Savanna DesRochers threw a two-hitter to lead Kansas to a 3-1 win over Baylor on Sunday afternoon to avoid a series sweep.

The Bears (20-18, 2-7) took a 10-3 win in Friday’s opener over the Jayhawks (13-22, 2-7) before pulling off a 4-3 win on Saturday.

But DesRochers (1-1) shut down the Bears as she allowed two walks while collecting four strikeouts to outduel Baylor’s Aliyah Binford (5-5), who gave up six hits and two walks while finishing with five strikeouts.

With Olivia Bruno leading off with a homer, the Jayhawks scored all three runs in the second inning.

Binford walked Madison Hirsch before Angela Price singled. Lyric Moore then bounced a grounder to Baylor second baseman Emily Hott that was difficult handle for a single, bringing in two runs.

Baylor picked up its only two hits in the fourth as Ana Watson hit a leadoff double and Hott singled. Watson scored on Josie Bower’s grounder, but Hott was thrown out at third base for the second out before Binford lined out to end the inning.

Baylor had just one baserunner in the last three innings as McKenzie Wilson reached on a sixth-inning walk.

The Bears will host Texas State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

