MANHATTAN, Kan. – For Baylor, the last four days in Kansas have been unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

The No. 9 Bears arrived in the Sunflower State tied for the Big 12 lead and full of optimism that they could finish strong and win their third straight conference championship.

They left with almost no chance for a three-peat.

With Keyontae Johnson collecting 25 points and Markquis Nowell dishing out 10 assists, No. 14 Kansas State rolled to a 75-65 win before a howling crowd of 11,000 Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Like Saturday’s 87-71 loss to No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence, the Bears unraveled in the second half against the Wildcats after heading into halftime with a 34-31 lead.

“Both (second) halves our defense really struggled,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We gave up 58 percent today and 63 percent at Kansas, and our offense led to some of that. Today they had 19 points on our turnovers. I do think we have an unbelievable backcourt but we can’t give up 19 points in turnovers.”

The two losses have put the Bears (20-8, 9-6) two games behind Kansas and Texas in the Big 12 race with three to play. The Wildcats (21-7, 9-6) snapped Baylor’s three-game winning streak at Bramlage Coliseum as they improved to 15-1 at home this season.

First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang beat his former boss for the second time this season after a 97-95 overtime win on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center.

But Tang said he was able to enjoy this win more than the first one since both the Bears and Wildcats appear NCAA Tournament bound.

“It (the first game) really wasn’t a lot of fun,” said Tang, who was Drew’s assistant for 19 seasons. “But the circumstances going into this game were different than the last. This was both teams are now in the NCAA Tournament. I feel we have enough wins and they were arguably the hottest team in the league before the second half of the last game and this game.”

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in the country, and Drew believes his former assistant should be rewarded for it.

“First of all, Coach Tang should be national coach of the year, period,” Drew said. “They had two players. They filled the whole roster. They’re picked at the bottom (of the Big 12). He’ll get my vote, and that’s not because he’s my brother. That’s because he’s earned it.”

Though Baylor’s defense struggled all night, Baylor showed some offensive spark as Keyonte George buried six of 10 3-pointers and led the Bears with 23 points while LJ Cryer nailed four of seven treys and scored 16 points and dished out six assists. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

But Adam Flagler hit just one of 13 shots and the Bears committed 13 turnovers. The Wildcats got inside all night as they outscored the Bears 42-16 in the paint.

“That was definitely a point of emphasis,” Tang said. “We wanted to get to the paint either in transition or halfcourt, and the guys executed.”

The Bears looked like they were in good shape to pull off a big road win after Cryer buried a 3-pointer to pull into a 43-43 tie with 14:22 remaining in the game.

But the Wildcats answered with a 12-1 run and the Bears never recovered.

Nowell started the run by hitting a jump shot before Cam Carter fired a pass to Johnson for a breakaway slam. After Baylor’s Langston Love lost the ball, Nowell fired a pass to Carter for a layup.

Love momentarily slowed the Wildcats’ surge with a free throw but Nowell showed his playmaking skills again by whipping a pass to David N’Guessan for a layup.

After Johnson badly missed a 3-pointer off the backboard, Ismael Massoud pulled down the rebound and scored. Carter finished off the run with a steal punctuated by a slam to give the Wildcats a 55-44 lead with 8:26 remaining.

The Bears finally started making some shots but the Wildcats kept answering with baskets of their own. With Nowell’s two free throws, the Wildcats opened up a 65-51 lead with 4:23 remaining.

Though George enjoyed a strong individual offensive performance, he had a hard time enjoying it after another second-half collapse.

“It comes back to all of us,” George said. “In the second half, things that we’re giving up are things we can control. We have to play harder, including myself. Just go out there and play Baylor basketball that’s what we’ve got to do. Stop worrying about all the other things. We’re going to figure out what we need to get better at.”