Kansas State detonates in ninth for 10-3 series-evening win over Bears

For 17 innings over the course of two games, Baylor’s pitchers mostly subdued the potent power of Kansas State’s boppers, who entered the weekend as the Big 12’s top home run-hitting team. In that 18th inning though, the Wildcats flexed their muscle.
Kansas State rocketed three home runs in a seven-run ninth-inning outburst to take a noisy 10-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Wildcats (28-17, 7-10) squared the series at a game apiece with the late surge, and demonstrated that their season home run totals aren’t some sort of apparition.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Kansas State. They did a good job of hitting the balls they should hit,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Kansas State got the ball up in the wind in that area, they hit it, and it went.”
In Friday’s opener, it was Baylor (28-14, 8-9) that administered the blowout with a barrage of hits on its way to a 17-2 rout. Game 2 was much closer — until the ninth.
The teams were tied at 3 entering that inning, but Baylor’s chances blew away in the swirling wind that never stopped gusting all afternoon. Zach Kokoska opened the inning with a leadoff single against BU’s Ryan Leckich, and then Rodriguez sent for Logan Freeman out of the bullpen.
Freeman struggled to get anything past the Wildcat hitters, as he gave up a walk and six hits, including home runs from Dylan Caplinger, Cameron Thompson and Chris Ceballos. K-State’s 74 homers on the season are 10 more than any other team in the Big 12.
“It’s just extremely disappointing. They scored seven runs in the ninth, that’s what happened,” said Baylor senior catcher Andy Thomas. “It’s baseball. We’ve got to bounce back tomorrow, but this one stings right now. No message as of right now, but I’m sure tomorrow we’ll be ready to play.”
Baylor handled K-State’s other superpower much better. Wildcats sophomore left-hander Jordan Wicks entered the game as the conference’s strikeout leader while carrying the reputation as a potential first-round Major League pick.
But Baylor made Wicks work and didn’t take a lot of ill-advised swings. The Bears tagged the hard-throwing southpaw for 10 hits in 5.1 innings and struck out only four times.
“I thought our offense did a good job with Wicks today, I really did,” Rodriguez said. “Possible first-round pick, and I think we ended up getting 10 hits off of him. But the reason he’s a first-round pick is because he’s going to compete, he’s going to battle, and he’s got great stuff. We were able to get guys on base, we just weren’t able to punch it in with two outs, and that’s a testament to him to be able to go and shut us down in that moment.
“I told our guys that you’re one hit away from kind of punching it through, but that’s a good thing for us, that we still have those opportunities. If we didn’t have those opportunities, I’d be more concerned.”
Cam Caley didn’t really look like a guy making his first Big 12 start, even though that’s what he was. The freshman two-way player, who started in left field in Friday’s opener, made the most of his mound assignment against the Wildcats. He faced 21 batters in a career-high 5.2 innings and yielded only two hits while striking out five and walking only one. The left-hander routinely disrupted the Wildcat hitters’ timing enough to induce pop-ups, getting seven flyouts on the day.
After a couple of rough outings early in his freshman campaign, Caley has settled into a rhythm. He has allowed just two runs in his past six outings, recording a 0.93 ERA over that span.
“Cam did a great job. He’s got a very high future for us,” Rodriguez said. “Really excited about him. Once he gains some strength and experience, he’s going to be something pretty special on the mound. I really do believe that. Watching him go out there today, and even with not his overall best stuff I thought it was pretty good. But not great. But the fact that he can go out and compete with an offense like theirs and shut them down the way he did was pretty impressive.”
Baylor choked up and bore down with some gritty two-out hitting to take the lead in the second inning. Davion Downey got it started when he turned on a Wicks offering and launched it into the jetstream for a solo home run over the right-field wall. The Bears followed with three more two-out hits, including a blooper from Eseban Cardoza-Oquendo to shallow left to score Kyle Nevin and make it 2-0.
K-State trimmed the lead by half on a solo homer in the third from Caplinger, the first of his two round-trippers on the day.
While Baylor’s initial two-out approach against Wicks worked wonders, the K-State pitcher grew stingier as the game progressed. He slipped out of trouble nicely, twice getting Downey to end innings while runners were in scoring position. Baylor left nine baserunners stranded for the day.
Still, Baylor added to its lead in the sixth, taking a 3-1 lead. Alex Gonzales walked and Cardoza-Oquendo singled to chase Wicks from the game. Then on the first pitch he saw from K-State reliever Eric Torres, Jack Pineda punched a ball the other way into left field for an RBI single.
Besides the ninth inning, where the game really slipped away from Baylor was in the seventh. K-State started drilling some bullets against Baylor reliever Jimmy Winston, opening the inning with a double and two singles. Winston made a nice throw to third to cut down the lead runner on a K-State sacrifice bunt attempt. But then Caplinger hit a come-backer to the BU pitcher, and Winston’s throw to second to try to start an inning-ending double play sailed wide of the bag, allowing K-State to score the tying run.
“Those are those things we talk about. When we’re going through it in practice, we really hunker down on fundamentals the best we can and for that very reason. We know that when it comes down to it, it’s going to be an important part of the game. It was just an unfortunate play.”
After giving up a hit to Pineda on the first pitch he threw, K-State’s Torres didn’t allow another in closing the game with 3.2 solid innings and picking up the win to move to 3-0. He retired Baylor’s final 10 batters of the game.
Leckich (2-1) took the loss for Baylor.
The Bears are dealing with a few COVID-19 absences, but they’ll still have a shot to win their fourth straight Big 12 series on Sunday. The rubber match is slated for noon at Baylor Ballpark.
“It’s pretty simple, forget about this, come out tomorrow and continue to swing the bats we did,” Rodriguez said. “Minus one inning it’s a completely different ball game, but unfortunately that’s usually the way it is. But, other than that, release this thing as quickly as you can. As you shower, let it go down the drain and come back tomorrow in a good mood and ready to go.”