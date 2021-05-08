Kansas State detonates in ninth for 10-3 series-evening win over Bears

Cam Caley didn’t really look like a guy making his first Big 12 start, even though that’s what he was. The freshman two-way player, who started in left field in Friday’s opener, made the most of his mound assignment against the Wildcats. He faced 21 batters in a career-high 5.2 innings and yielded only two hits while striking out five and walking only one. The left-hander routinely disrupted the Wildcat hitters’ timing enough to induce pop-ups, getting seven flyouts on the day.

After a couple of rough outings early in his freshman campaign, Caley has settled into a rhythm. He has allowed just two runs in his past six outings, recording a 0.93 ERA over that span.

“Cam did a great job. He’s got a very high future for us,” Rodriguez said. “Really excited about him. Once he gains some strength and experience, he’s going to be something pretty special on the mound. I really do believe that. Watching him go out there today, and even with not his overall best stuff I thought it was pretty good. But not great. But the fact that he can go out and compete with an offense like theirs and shut them down the way he did was pretty impressive.”