Kansas State withstands Baylor's rally to even series

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor just ran out of rallies.

The Bears made one comeback but couldn’t muster up a second and final rally, and Kansas State captured a 7-5 win on Saturday at Tointon Family Stadium. The Wildcats’ win snapped Baylor’s own three-game winning streak and evened the series at a game apiece.

The Bears dug out of an early five-run hole thanks to the slugging of Jared McKenzie and Tre Richardson, tying the game in the fifth. But K-State (26-23, 7-13) went back ahead with a two-run seventh inning off of BU reliever Mason Marriott, who was making his first appearance since April 19.

Richardson continued to swing a hot bat in Saturday’s Game 2, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs after a 3-for-4, two-double effort in the opener. But K-State managed to retire Richardson for the final out of the game in the ninth, as Wildcats second baseman Josh Nicoloff made a strong throw from his knees to throw out Richardson at first after a sharply hit ground ball.

Kobe Andrade struggled to pitch the Bears deep into the game, as the BU starter lasted just 1.1 innings. K-State pounced on Andrade’s offerings for two runs in the first and three more in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead.

Dylan Phillips delivered an RBI double for the Wildcats in the first inning, and Dominic Johnson made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Justin Mitchell spanked a low line-drive solo home run and Jeff Heinrich later swatted a two-run single to end Andrade’s day after just 46 pitches.

After being held hitless for the first three innings, the Bears (24-23, 6-14) got into both the hit column and lit up the scoreboard in the fourth. Richardson led off with a single, the team’s first hit off K-State starter German Fajardo. The next batter McKenzie drove a deep fly down the left-field line that nestled just inside the foul pole for a two-run home run. The blast, McKenzie’s eighth of the season, cut the K-State lead to 5-2.

That livened things up, and the energized Bears tied the score an inning later. Baylor set the table on a Jacob Schoenvogel walk and an Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo single. Then Richardson feasted, rocketing a three-run bomb over the wall in left.

Grant Golomb kept the Bears in the game with some effective work in relief of Andrade. Golomb struck out four and walked only one in 3.2 scoreless innings.

But with Marriott on the hill in the eighth, K-State made its winning push. The Baylor redshirt freshman missed with several of his pitches as he tried to nibble around the edges of the zone, and walked a pair of Wildcat batters. Those free passes proved costly for BU when Mitchell punched a single to right that sent both baserunners to the plate.

Mitchell’s hit put K-State back on top at 7-5. Baylor still had its chances to rally again, but couldn’t get it done. With two runners on base and one out in the eighth, Wildcat reliever Nick Corsentino fell behind both Harrison Caley and Jacob Schoenvogel by 3-0 counts. But Caley ended up flying out to center on a play where the runners were going, then had to retreat when the ball was caught. Then Schoenvogel lined out to second to end the inning.

Corsentino (4-5_ picked up the win, while Phillips moved from first base to the mound for K-State and picked up the final three outs in the ninth for his fifth save of the year. Marriott was tagged with the loss, falling to 0-1.

The rubber match in the series is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.