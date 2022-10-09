 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas State's late penalty kick tops Baylor soccer, 2-1

A late penalty gave Kansas State a shot to escape, and the Wildcats converted to defeat Baylor, 2-1, in Big 12 soccer play on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The teams were tied at 1-1 late in the match, when a penalty was called against Baylor (3-7-2, 1-3-0) in the goalie box. That led to a penalty kick, and K-State’s Riley Baker nailed the goal with 18 seconds remaining to lift the Wildcats (5-7-2, 1-3-1) to the road win.

It was Baker’s second goal of the match.

Baylor scored its lone goal in the 53rd minute when Reneta Vargas made a header off a pass from Hannah Augustyn. It was Vargas’s third goal in the past two matches.

The Bears next play at Iowa State on Thursday.

