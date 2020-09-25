Kansas stuns Baylor volleyball in season debut, 3-2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In just one Big 12 match, the Baylor volleyball team has already matched its loss total for the entire 2019 Big 12 season.

Kansas stunned the Bears in five sets, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8, in Friday’s season opener for both squads at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Baylor (0-1) made the Final Four a year ago, but the Jayhawks (1-0) feature several talented transfers and signaled that they could be ready to contend for a conference title themselves.

Kansas had a whopping .365 hitting percentage for the match, and four different players registered double-digit kill totals. Ayah Elnady smacked 16 kills to lead the way, Jenny Mosser had 14, and Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford had 10 each.

For Baylor, newcomer Lauren Harrison tagged a team-leading 16 kills, while Marieke van der Mark had 14 and Kara McGhee chipped in 12. Yossiana Pressley, the reigning national player of the year, had a sluggish start, finishing with nine kills and 11 attacking errors for a minus .061 hitting percentage.

Baylor was playing without setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick due to injury. In her BU debut, Callie Williams delivered 47 assists.

The teams will complete their season series at 4 p.m. Saturday.