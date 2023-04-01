LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was no April Fool's joke.

Kansas roughed up five Baylor pitchers for 14 hits, sending the Bears to their sixth consecutive loss in a 13-6 contest on Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark.

Jayhawks starter Sam Ireland (3-3) earned the win, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out two over five innings pitched. Cam Caley took the loss for Baylor, coming out to relieve starter Will Rigney in the fourth, and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks and striking out two.

Bears infielder Hunter Teplanszky continued to take charge at the plate with a two-hit day, including a solo home run. Junior utility Cole Posey extended his hit streak to 11 games and junior left-handed pitcher/outfielder Kobe Andrade added two extra-base hits for a total of 13 on the season. Junior transfer Cole Tremain picked up his first career hit with a two-run double.

Kansas infielder Cole Elvis doubled in the first to score rightfielder Jackson Kline then second baseman Kodey Shojinaga came in for the second run on a sac fly.

Andrade put Baylor (9-18 overall, 2-6 Big 12) on the board in the second with an RBI triple to score catcher Cortlan Castle. Andrade scored on a ground out by shortstop Kolby Branch then Teplanszky blasted a 413-foot homer to get the Bears ahead briefly. But Kansas tied it a on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the inning.

The Jayhawks (11-14, 2-3) got back ahead in the fourth. Shojinaga doubled to score third baseman Michael Brooks, then Elvis broke out a two-run bomb to give KU a four-run lead.

Teplanszky drove in Branch in the fifth to cut into the score but Kansas got the run back in the sixth with a single by Chase Jans to bring in Shojinaga. The Jayhawks widened the gap with three runs in the seventh to make it 11-4.

Tremain's double brought in Posey and first baseman John Ceccoli in the eighth but a pair of walks gifted KU two more insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

Rigney gave up three runs on five hits and two walks with a strikeout over the first three innings in his third start of the season, throwing 52 pitches in the outing. Cole Stasio took over for Caley in the sixth, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and a walk. Adam Muirhead pitched the next 1.2 innings with three runs, two earned, on two hits, five walks and an error and was relieved by Anderson Needham who got the final out for Baylor on one pitch.

The Bears will look to salvage the series in the finale, slated for 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.