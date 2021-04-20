Kaur, Baylor women's golfers claim bronze medals at Big 12 tourney

THE WOODLANDS — Both the Baylor women’s golf team and star junior golfer Gurleen Kaur fell short in their quest for Big 12 titles Tuesday at the conference championship at Carlton Woods Fazio Golf Course. The Lady Bears finished third in the team race and Kaur, who led after rounds one and two, also finished third.

While not achieving their team or individual conference championship goals, Baylor coach Jay Goble’s team still has much to play for, as they move into NCAA Regional play at the end of the month. They'll start play April 28 at one of four regional sites around the country.

“To get ready for regional and nationals, we have to ready to compete on tough courses against tough teams, and we will be ready. I can promise you that,” Goble said.

Oklahoma State won the conference title in a historic runaway, finishing the three-day event with a team score of 830, beating the previous Big 12 record by 26 shots. In fact, the top five teams all scored better than the old conference record of 856 set in 2016 by Oklahoma State.

Baylor was third with a team mark of 847, Texas Tech finished second at 846. Oklahoma was fourth at 848 and Texas fifth at 854. Baylor's final round total of 282 tied for its lowest round of the week.