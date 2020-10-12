Kaur, Bears stuff pockets with more golfing titles

AUSTIN — Gurleen Kaur and the Baylor women’s golf team are on a roll. Like, a chip-it-onto-the-green, drain-it-into-the-cup-for-eagle kind of roll.
Kaur won the individual title and helped Baylor claim its second consecutive team title at the Betsy Rawls Invitational, which wrapped up Sunday at the UT Golf Club. Kaur won the third medalist honor of her career and her second straight, but her first outright individual title after sharing the crown the other two times. She shot 72-65-66 for a 203 total and a one-stroke win over Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro (67-71-66-204).
Kaur’s 65 in the second round on Saturday tied a Baylor record for the best round in program history. But she wasn’t much worse in Sunday’s final round. The junior from Houston shot a bogey-free 66 to finish 6-under for the day. Five of her six birdies came in the first eight holes of the back nine, as she surged to the finish.
“It was amazing,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “I don’t think she had a bogey today, which is unreal on this golf course, particularly when the wind starts to blow in like it can. She really feels comfortable out here, but the last two days haven’t been that easy and to come out and shoot 13-under for three rounds, I don’t care where you play, that’s amazing golf.”
Kaur became the second Baylor player to win two straight individual titles, joining Mary Coleman Hornsby, who won the Big 12 Fall Preview and the Lady Cardinal Invitational in 1996.
Baylor’s overall win was even more dominant than Kaur’s. The Bears won by 11 strokes over an eight-team field that included every other Big 12 team but Kansas State. The Bears shot 22-under for the tournament to finish ahead of tournament host Texas (-11), Oklahoma (-8), Iowa State (+9), TCU (+13), North Texas (+15), Texas Tech (+23) and Kansas (+27).
Baylor, which also dominated at the Schooner Classic in Oklahoma, wins consecutive tournaments for the first time since 2015.
Along with Kaur, three other BU players finished in the top eight. Diane Baillieux, competing as an individual, finished seventh at 4-under 212, a career best. Nina Lang and Britta Snyder, a pair of true freshman, finished tied for eighth at 3-under 213.
Senior Elodie Chapelet shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for 12th at 2-under 214, and true freshman Rosie Belsham was 16th at even-par 216.
“The depth of this team is unlike any team I’ve ever had,” Goble said. “You go straight down the line and every player on our team is great.”
Baylor will wrap up the fall portion of its schedule Oct. 22-23 at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.
