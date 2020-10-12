Kaur, Bears stuff pockets with more golfing titles

AUSTIN — Gurleen Kaur and the Baylor women’s golf team are on a roll. Like, a chip-it-onto-the-green, drain-it-into-the-cup-for-eagle kind of roll.

Kaur won the individual title and helped Baylor claim its second consecutive team title at the Betsy Rawls Invitational, which wrapped up Sunday at the UT Golf Club. Kaur won the third medalist honor of her career and her second straight, but her first outright individual title after sharing the crown the other two times. She shot 72-65-66 for a 203 total and a one-stroke win over Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro (67-71-66-204).

Kaur’s 65 in the second round on Saturday tied a Baylor record for the best round in program history. But she wasn’t much worse in Sunday’s final round. The junior from Houston shot a bogey-free 66 to finish 6-under for the day. Five of her six birdies came in the first eight holes of the back nine, as she surged to the finish.

“It was amazing,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “I don’t think she had a bogey today, which is unreal on this golf course, particularly when the wind starts to blow in like it can. She really feels comfortable out here, but the last two days haven’t been that easy and to come out and shoot 13-under for three rounds, I don’t care where you play, that’s amazing golf.”