Kaur leads Big 12 field, Baylor women lurk just behind Oklahoma State

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Oklahoma State shot out to the first-round lead at the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, but Baylor lurks close behind.

The Cowgirls shot 9-under 279 at The Club of Carlton Woods, just one stroke off the single-round Big 12 record. Baylor is only four strokes off the pace at 5-under 283.

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur set the Big 12 Championship record for lowest individual round, carding a 6-under 66. That score also tied the mark for best score in any round. She tallied six birdies in the bogey-free round, and leads the field by three strokes.

BU freshmen Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham both shot even-par 72 and are tied for 13th place.

The tournament continues with the second and third rounds Monday and Tuesday.