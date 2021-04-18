 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaur leads Big 12 field, Baylor women lurk just behind Oklahoma State
0 comments

Kaur leads Big 12 field, Baylor women lurk just behind Oklahoma State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Oklahoma State shot out to the first-round lead at the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, but Baylor lurks close behind.

The Cowgirls shot 9-under 279 at The Club of Carlton Woods, just one stroke off the single-round Big 12 record. Baylor is only four strokes off the pace at 5-under 283.

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur set the Big 12 Championship record for lowest individual round, carding a 6-under 66. That score also tied the mark for best score in any round. She tallied six birdies in the bogey-free round, and leads the field by three strokes.

BU freshmen Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham both shot even-par 72 and are tied for 13th place.

The tournament continues with the second and third rounds Monday and Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor QB battle wide open
Baylor

Baylor QB battle wide open

After Shawn Bell moved to quarterbacks coach in January, Baylor defensive assistant Joey McGuire has seen a glow on his face for the last four…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert