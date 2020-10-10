Kaur ties school record as Baylor golfers start hot

AUSTIN — Paced by a school-record round from Gurleen Kaur, the Baylor women’s golf team soared to a four-stroke lead after the first two rounds of the Betsy Rawls Invitational on Saturday.

Kaur shot an even-par 72 for the opening round Saturday at the UT Golf Club, but she was just getting started. In the second round later in the day, she carded nine pars, two bogeys, five birdies and a pair of eagles on her way to a record-tying score of 65. Her eagles came on the 459-yard, par-5 fifth and the 495-yard, par-5 14th holes.

Kaur’s round tied the BU program record twice shot by Hayley Davis, in 2014 and 2015. With a two-round score of 137, Kaur leads the tournament by one stroke over Oklahoma’s Hannah Screen (69-69-138) and Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro (67-71-138).

Baylor shot 289 and 279 overall for a 568 total, and owns a four-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round over Texas (293-279-572). BU’s Diane Baillieux is tied for seventh (73-68-141) and Elodie Chapelet (74-69-143) and Nina Lang (72-71-143) are tied for 10th.