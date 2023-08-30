If you’re going to play with the other kids in your neighborhood, you always want to make sure you don’t get pushed around. Show off your strength, and you may just gain a reputation.

Bullies get stuff done.

When Baylor lines up against Texas State on Saturday in the season opener, it will mark the 13th time in Dave Aranda’s tenure as head coach that the Bears have faced an in-state opponent. The Bears are 6-6 in those previous neighborhood brawls.

Obviously, Aranda and the Bears want to win every game on their schedule. But it seems likely that games against schools from the state of Texas take on an extra layer of importance. Bragging rights against an in-state rival’s fans are nice. Even better are bragging rights to any potential in-state recruits.

It’s the old “Hey, you don’t want to go there, look at how we molly-whopped those guys” approach to salesmanship.

Do those conversations happen? You’d better believe it. But players have mixed feelings about whether they have any real lasting impact when it comes time to make a recruiting commitment. Put it this way: There’s a lot more to picking the program where you might spend the next five years than just who they defeated on a given Saturday.

“I mean, it was a lot of different for me back in my day when I first came in,” said Baylor linebacker Bryson Jackson, entering his seventh season in Waco. “A lot of schools, they might talk about those, we beat them here and there, but all I know is I'm a football player. Wherever I go, I want to be around the best coaches. I want to be put in the best situations and I want to be coached hard. And I want to be able to be around a group of guys that care about you. That's the big thing here at Baylor is that we’ve got all these coaches that care about their players.”

Still, when a program brings in a bunch of hot-shot prospects to their stadium during a particular recruiting weekend, nothing can seal the sales pitch like the home team securing a win over a big, nearby rival.

This will mark the third straight year that Baylor and Texas State have met on the field, and the Bears have claimed each of the previous two games against the Sun Belt Conference-residing Bobcats. Baylor won a sloppy season opener in 2021 over the Bobcats, 29-20, in San Marcos. Then last year Richard Reese rushed for three touchdowns in his BU debut as the Bears romped over the visiting Bobcats at McLane Stadium, 42-7.

In Baylor’s Big 12 championship season two years ago, the Bears fashioned a 4-1 record against in-state schools, aiding their run to the title. In addition to beating Texas State, they nabbed wins over Texas Southern, Texas and Texas Tech, while dropping a 30-28 nailbiter to TCU.

Aranda acknowledged that it’s always nice to point to a winning scoreboard when talking to recruits.

“I think so. Any time it’s in-state and there are those relationships, I think for bragging rights, I’m sure, and for recruits I know, it does factor in,” Aranda said. “I’d like to think there’s a greater push for us to go and just kind of do our thing, regardless. So, I’m hopeful that that’s what it is. But to say that it’s not completely, or it’s all completely that, I think would be fabrication.”

Winning is only one piece of the puzzle in recruiting. That matters, but so do facilities. To that end, Baylor is in the midst of an $89.6-million upgrade of its football facilities, expanding the Allison Indoor Facility as well as creating the Fudge Football Development Center adjacent to that practice field.

Another big factor to recruits in 2023 is NIL. What kinds of endorsement opportunities are there compared to other schools who may be offering scholarships? Aranda addressed that idea in the spring, saying that he believes Baylor is ready to compete at a high level in the NIL world.

“I think it’s getting better,” Aranda said. “My philosophy on that is to be in it. I feel like we’re in it. I feel like when kids come, that is something they bring up and they want to know what can be done. When we get them in our talk and say, ‘Hey, this is what it is,’ I think it’s a piece of the puzzle for them.”

One of Aranda’s stated tenets is to place “person over player,” and that idea extends to in-state rivals, too. It’s not just a keep your friends close and your enemies closer type of deal. Typically when you’re facing a school just a few hours up or down the road, there are relationships and connections in play that cross the lines of the rivalry itself and make it less acrimonious, Aranda said.

Baylor has connections up and down rosters and coaching staffs around the state of Texas. For instance, new Texas State coach GJ Kinne was once a high school quarterback committed to Baylor, though he ended up signing elsewhere. His father Gary Joe Kinne both played and coached for the Bears.

Over at TCU, the Frogs’ new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles once held that same position in Waco. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire formerly coached with the Bears, including nearly two seasons as Aranda’s right-hand man after he was retained from Matt Rhule’s staff.

If you’re Baylor, do you want to beat those guys? Sure. But you also want to keep it classy and remain friends through it all.