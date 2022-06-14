Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.
The 6-3, 210-pound Kelly became Baylor's second four-star recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals.com as he joined Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad. The Bears now have 13 commitments in the 2023 class.
Kelly became Baylor's third commitment in four days after Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker committed on Saturday and Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas followed on Sunday.
Kelly chose Baylor over Houston, Boston College and Memphis. He collected 88 tackles in nine games last season for Clear Falls.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
