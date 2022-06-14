 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.

The 6-3, 210-pound Kelly became Baylor's second four-star recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals.com as he joined Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad. The Bears now have 13 commitments in the 2023 class.

Kelly became Baylor's third commitment in four days after Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker committed on Saturday and Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas followed on Sunday.

Kelly chose Baylor over Houston, Boston College and Memphis. He collected 88 tackles in nine games last season for Clear Falls.

