Kendal Briles to be named TCU offensive coordinator

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to be named TCU's offensive coordinator on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Briles, the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, has been Arkansas' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. The TCU offensive coordinator position opened when Garrett Riley became Clemson's offensive coordinator.

Kendal Briles served on Art Briles' staff at Baylor from 2008-15. He was Baylor''s offensive coordinator in 2015 and also in 2016 on Jim Grobe's staff. Briles was offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic in 2017, Houston in 2018 and Florida State in 2019.

Former Baylor strength coach Kaz Kazadi served this season as TCU's strength coach under head coach Sonny Dykes after they were on staff together at SMU.