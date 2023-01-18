 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kendal Briles to be named TCU offensive coordinator

  • 0
BU TCU RA18 (copy)

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who most recently coached at Arkansas, is expected to be named TCU's offensive coordinator.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to be named TCU's offensive coordinator on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Briles, the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, has been Arkansas' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. The TCU offensive coordinator position opened when Garrett Riley became Clemson's offensive coordinator.

Kendal Briles served on Art Briles' staff at Baylor from 2008-15. He was Baylor''s offensive coordinator in 2015 and also in 2016 on Jim Grobe's staff. Briles was offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic in 2017, Houston in 2018 and Florida State in 2019.

Former Baylor strength coach Kaz Kazadi served this season as TCU's strength coach under head coach Sonny Dykes after they were on staff together at SMU.

David Smoak, Paul Catalina, and Craig Smoak discuss their thoughts on TCU hiring former Arkansas & Baylor OC Kendal Briles as the new OC for TCU.

With David Smoak, Paul Catalina & Craig Smoak
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert