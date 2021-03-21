Kettler's gem, Bears' selectivity yield first Big 12 win over Texas, 11-2

“We were just talking about it as coaches,” Rodriguez said. “He faced 24 hitters and threw 23 first-pitch strikes. That’s pretty consistent, and that’s one of the things that he is. He’s older, he understands who he is, he doesn’t try to be anything more than he is. He understands that who he is can be successful, and he’s the perfect guy for any team.”

The word “closer” means something else in baseball vernacular, but among the starting rotation, Kettler might be the ideal weekend closer.

“Whatever day I’m pitching, I take the same mindset into the game,” Kettler said. “But to go out there on Sunday, a lot of times it’s been a long weekend and it’s kind of hard to get yourself and the team up and ready to go. But I’ve been here for five years. I know how important every game is. I think it pays off well to have a guy like myself, who’s been around for a while and can bring some energy, get guys to lock in and realize that we’ve still got to show up and we’ve still got to win this game.”

This game could go down as the dictionary definition of “much closer than the final score might indicate.” Baylor clung to a 5-2 lead after six innings, but popped the top on the blowout with a six-run seventh.