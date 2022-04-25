Kilgore PG Dantwan Grimes commits to Baylor men

Baylor gained experience at point guard as Kilgore College’s Dantwan Grimes committed Monday night.

The 6-2, 190-pound Grimes helped Kilgore finish 31-3 during the 2021-22 season and reach the NJCAA Tournament semifinals.

Grimes averaged 14.1 points while shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range and 81.3 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

He’s a native of Ocala, Fla., who has also been recruited out of Kilgore by Oklahoma State, Wichita State and other schools.

The addition of Grimes will help offset the loss of former signee Dillon Hunter, a point guard from Sunrise Christian Academy who was released from his Baylor scholarship and committed to Clemson.