La Vega boys outlast Yoe for tourney title

CAMERON — David McKnight poured in 25 points to propel No. 16 La Vega to an 85-82 overtime win over a talented Cameron Yoe team in the boys’ final of the Cameron Yoe Christmas Classic on Thursday.

McKnight, who transferred to La Vega from Midway before the school year, has had a hot hand of late, averaging 26.8 in La Vega’s four tournament wins.

Randy Woolf Jr. also continues to play great for La Vega (17-3) as he produced 16 points and 12 rebounds against Yoe (14-5). De’Vonta Hilliard had 14 points for the Pirates, while Ronald Kendricks and Darion White had 11 apiece.

