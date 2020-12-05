Lady Bear assistant Messer coaching against alma mater

Baylor assistant coach Sytia Messer will return to her alma mater for Sunday’s Big 12 SEC Challenge game.

Messer, who played for the Razorbacks from 1995-99, led Arkansas to the Final Four in 1998, earning West Region MVP along the way, and the WNIT championship in 1999.

“I haven’t had a chance to focus on it much just because of preparation for Arkansas,” Messer said. “I think once I get there and seeing how things are going, I’ll probably take it in from there. It’s always special to have the opportunity to go back home in front of my family and friends.”

Messer scored more than 1,300 points in her Razorbacks career to rank No. 7 on the school’s all-time scoring list, and she is regarded as one of the best rebounding guards in program history.

She was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

“As a young lady growing up in Arkansas, I was always a Razorback fan,” Messer said. “I grew up watching a lot of the great players come through, men and women. Having the opportunity to get inducted into the Hall of Fame was tremendous.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.