Lady Bears add Gillispie to roster for 2021-22

The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the signing of incoming freshman Kendra Gillispie on Friday afternoon.

Gillispie, a 6-foot-2 forward, is the No. 10 ranked player at her position and No. 58 overall player in the Class of 2021, according to ESPN’s women’s basketball recruiting page HoopGurlz.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kendra and her family to the Baylor family. Kendra is a physically gifted athlete with a point forward skill set,” said first-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen in a press release. “Her ability to handle the ball and her strength to finish at the rim will add depth to our front court. Off the court, Kendra is a great student and passionate about teaching the game to young people.”

Gillispie started out her high school career at Norman High School, where she led her team to an Oklahoma Class 6A state championship. As a sophomore she put up 20.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest.

She committed to Ole Miss in 2019, but later re-opened her recruitment.

After playing two years at Norman, Gillispie transferred to Harding Charter Prep. As a junior, she helped her new team to a 22-8 record and followed in her senior campaign by averaging 26.8 points per contest on the way to Class 4A All-State honors from The Oklahoman.