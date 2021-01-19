Lady Bears aim to bounce back at Oklahoma State

Since all of society and normal everyday life have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to understand the struggle of college basketball teams to adapt. But in order to get through this season, the Lady Bears will be constantly trying to fit the trusted routines into the pandemic normal.

“Practice is where you do your most teaching,” Mulkey said. “That’s why it’s tough this year under all the protocols and rules, you don’t know how many of your kids you’re going to have every day. You can only perform well on game day when you’ve had enough hours in the gym to prepare your team. That’s just the kind of coach I am.”

BEAR FACTS: Baylor announced the transfer of Texas Tech guard Chrislyn Carr to the Lady Bears on Tuesday morning. That marks the second time since the end of the 2019 season that a Texas Tech player has transferred to Baylor. La Vega standout Erin DeGrate transferred to the Lady Bears from the Lady Raiders for her graduate transfer season in 2019-20. Carr was the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She averaged 9.6 points in five games for Texas Tech this season, down from her average of 13.9 points as a sophomore and 17.9 as a freshman. Carr won't be eligible to play for the Lady Bears until at least the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.