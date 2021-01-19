Lady Bears aim to bounce back at Oklahoma State

Because the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team has had such a high winning percentage in the Kim Mulkey era, it doesn’t face many bounce-back games.
But that’s the Lady Bears’ position as they head north of the Red River for a midweek game at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
In fact, ninth-ranked Baylor will still be bouncing back from its period of restricted activities due to COVID-19 as well as its loss to Iowa State on Saturday night. The Cyclones snapped the Lady Bears’ 61-game home winning streak by handing Baylor a 75-71 defeat.
That followed COVID-19 issues for the Lady Bears. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey missed the team’s road game at TCU due to contact tracing on Jan. 2. Then Mulkey tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 4, while other members of the team were sidelined for COVID-19 reasons. The Lady Bears’ game against No. 3 Connecticut was canceled and conference games versus Kansas and Kansas State were postponed.
Baylor hasn’t said specifically how little practice the team got before the Iowa State game, but it was very limited.
The Lady Bears (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) were able to reconvene on the practice court on Monday for a somewhat normal preparation for Oklahoma State.
“They may wish I had COVID again, but I’ve got 90 days supposedly,” Mulkey said. “Our two practices (Monday), we split it up, were intense. It was just fun. It was fun for me because I felt like I had all their attention. Losing gets your attention.”
The Oklahoma State team also has the Lady Bears’ full focus.
The Cowgirls (9-4, 5-2) won their first five Big 12 games this season before a rough patch lately in which they fell at Iowa State by 10 and at West Virginia by 12.
Oklahoma State has one of the best players in the Big 12 in senior forward Natasha Mack, who averages 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. Cowgirls junior guard Ja’Mee Asberry is having a breakout year as she’s scoring 16.2 points per game and shooting 38% from 3-point range.
“They’ve got two outstanding players, two scorers: Mack and Asberry,” Mulkey said. “They have complimentary players around them.”
It could be a very good battle in the paint between Mack and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith, who enters this game averaging 17 points and 9.8 rebounds.
Smith said the Lady Bears need to learn from everything that went wrong in the loss against Iowa State on Saturday.
The Baylor program under Mulkey has long been built on intense game preparation. That was missing in the lead up to the Iowa State game due to the restricted activities. But the Lady Bears got back to normal in getting ready for Oklahoma State.
“Now going forward, we’ve only practiced with each other for one more day,” Smith said. “We’re going to practice again (Tuesday night) and play the next day, so that’s as prepared as we can get for this game.”
Since all of society and normal everyday life have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to understand the struggle of college basketball teams to adapt. But in order to get through this season, the Lady Bears will be constantly trying to fit the trusted routines into the pandemic normal.
“Practice is where you do your most teaching,” Mulkey said. “That’s why it’s tough this year under all the protocols and rules, you don’t know how many of your kids you’re going to have every day. You can only perform well on game day when you’ve had enough hours in the gym to prepare your team. That’s just the kind of coach I am.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor announced the transfer of Texas Tech guard Chrislyn Carr to the Lady Bears on Tuesday morning. That marks the second time since the end of the 2019 season that a Texas Tech player has transferred to Baylor. La Vega standout Erin DeGrate transferred to the Lady Bears from the Lady Raiders for her graduate transfer season in 2019-20. Carr was the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She averaged 9.6 points in five games for Texas Tech this season, down from her average of 13.9 points as a sophomore and 17.9 as a freshman. Carr won't be eligible to play for the Lady Bears until at least the start of the 2021-22 campaign.