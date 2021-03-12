Lady Bears blow by TCU in tournament opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith wanted the ball, and her Baylor teammates know that feeding her usually pays off.
Dominating inside from the tipoff, Smith collected 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals to lead the No. 6 Lady Bears to a 92-55 win over TCU on Friday in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.
The top-seeded Lady Bears (23-2) will face fifth-seeded Texas (18-8) at noon Saturday in the tournament semifinals. The Longhorns pulled out an 84-82 overtime win over fourth-seeded Iowa State in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Bears are shooting for their ninth Big 12 tournament championship in 10 tries and 11th overall.
Baylor pounded eighth-seeded TCU (10-15) for the third time this season, and Smith has been a catalyst each game as she’s averaged 20.7 points and 11.7 rebounds against the Horned Frogs. Her remarkable play in the paint opened up the offense for her teammates.
“NaLyssa is player of the year and deservedly so,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot offensively and defensively. Whoever is guarding you is going to come right at you. But that’s what the great players do: They have to adjust, they have to adapt, and she made some great passes to Queen (Egbo) in the second half.”
Egbo scored eight points while amassing a game-high 12 rebounds while dominating defensively with six blocked shots. The Lady Bears’ defense was tremendous all around as it limited the Horned Frogs to a 26.4 field goal percentage and just three of 21 3-pointers.
Baylor recorded a Big 12 tournament-record 41 defensive rebounds as Moon Ursin pulled down 10 boards.
Coming into the game ranked second in the Big 12 with a 21.2 scoring average, TCU guard Lauren Heard hit just one of 17 field goals and finished with six points. Even with guard DiDi Richards playing just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, Baylor’s perimeter defense was tremendous.
“DiDi got two quick fouls, but really Moon had a lot to do with it (defensively),” Mulkey said. “I have to attribute a lot of it to scouting reports. Lauren didn’t hurt us today, (Tavy) Diggs and those guys took more shots tonight.”
While Smith hit 11 of 16 shots for the Lady Bears, DiJonai Carrington contributed 17 points and five assists while Jordyn Oliver came off the bench for 11 points. Carrington hit all eight of her free throw attempts as the Lady Bears finished 14 of 14 from the line to set a Big 12 tournament record for most free throws without a miss.
The Smith show started eight seconds into the game when she drew a foul and hit both free throws. She scored eight of Baylor’s first 12 points as she sliced inside three times for baskets.
With the Horned Frogs having to focus so much on Smith, the rest of the Lady Bears quickly became more productive. Sarah Andrews came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer as the Lady Bears opened up a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
TCU finally found some offense to start the second quarter to cut Baylor’s lead to 27-18. But Baylor answered with a 9-0 run that featured Carrington stealing the ball and passing to Smith for a layup.
Carrington then spotted Ursin for a layup before Andrews drained her second 3-pointer to open up a 36-18 lead.
“(Andrews is) so much better, and you can see it in her game,” Smith said. “She’s shooting with more confidence and knows where to get you the ball.”
Smith displayed her athleticism in the third quarter when she stole the ball and took it the length of the court for a layup. Ursin, who finished with five assists, later found Smith under the basket with a perfectly placed pass.
“It’s chemistry,” Smith said. “It goes back to where to know to pass the ball. Everybody played well, and it was a collective effort.”
The Lady Bears went into the fourth quarter with a 59-42 lead. Though Mulkey pulled her starters in the final minutes, Baylor kept its intensity by setting a Big 12 tournament record with 33 points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bears recorded their 32nd straight win over TCU.
“I’m so glad and impressed with the last five minutes of the game,” Mulkey said. “I thought all the players who came in played well. Those minutes are valuable and they were playing against starters.”
In a game that featured many positives, Mulkey wants the Lady Bears to cut down on turnovers after committing 17.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” Mulkey said. “In a tight game, those can be costly.”