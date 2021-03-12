Lady Bears blow by TCU in tournament opener

With the Horned Frogs having to focus so much on Smith, the rest of the Lady Bears quickly became more productive. Sarah Andrews came off the bench to bury a 3-pointer as the Lady Bears opened up a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

TCU finally found some offense to start the second quarter to cut Baylor’s lead to 27-18. But Baylor answered with a 9-0 run that featured Carrington stealing the ball and passing to Smith for a layup.

Carrington then spotted Ursin for a layup before Andrews drained her second 3-pointer to open up a 36-18 lead.

“(Andrews is) so much better, and you can see it in her game,” Smith said. “She’s shooting with more confidence and knows where to get you the ball.”

Smith displayed her athleticism in the third quarter when she stole the ball and took it the length of the court for a layup. Ursin, who finished with five assists, later found Smith under the basket with a perfectly placed pass.

“It’s chemistry,” Smith said. “It goes back to where to know to pass the ball. Everybody played well, and it was a collective effort.”