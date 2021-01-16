Lady Bears caught in storm, fall to Iowa State, 75-71

The period of restricted activities caused Baylor to cancel its game against No. 4 Connecticut on Jan. 7 and postpone Big 12 games against Kansas State and Kansas in the last week.

On Saturday, the Lady Bears suited up nine eligible players, plus transfer Kamaria McDaniel, who had knee surgery in the fall and is sitting out this season. Forward Caitlin Bickle and guard DiJonai Carrington were not with the team.

Mulkey said she felt good, though she has lost her senses of taste and smell, a common result of COVID-19 infection.

The Baylor coach said she thought the Cyclones controlled the game from start to finish.

Yet the Lady Bears had a chance to take the momentum away in the fourth quarter.

Lady Bears guard Trinity Oliver hit a jumper to tie the game at 58 with 7:13 remaining. On Iowa State’s next possession, Owens came up with a steal and a run-out layup for a 60-58 advantage.

But Joens scored the Cyclones’ next seven points to keep Baylor from stretching out a lead on its home floor.

Lady Bears point guard DiDi Richards played 30 minutes, but sat out for the final 3:14 of the fourth quarter with leg cramps.