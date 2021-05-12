Lady Bears' Collen hires Cummings from Arkansas-Fort Smith

New Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen announced the hiring of Tari Cummings as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

It was the second-straight day for the Lady Bears to confirm a staff spot after the program retained strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Heffner on Tuesday.

Cummings was the head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith for the last three seasons. Before that, she was an assistant at Cincinnati, Houston, Arkansas and Tulsa. Cummings and Collen coached together at Arkansas as assistants under head coach Tom Collen.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tari to Baylor,” Nicki Collen said in a press release. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Tari at Arkansas and know how well she recruits, connects with players, and teaches the game. We have a shared vision of how to lead and serve at Baylor, and I am excited for the Waco community to get to know her and her daughter Tiya."