Lady Bears' Collen hires Cummings from Arkansas-Fort Smith
New Baylor coach Nicki Collen announced the hiring of assistant coach Tari Cummings on Wednesday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

New Baylor Lady Bears head coach Nicki Collen talks about following a legend in Kim Mulkey, her coaching style, recruiting nationwide from Baylor, the whirlwind process of coming to Waco and more.

New Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen announced the hiring of Tari Cummings as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

It was the second-straight day for the Lady Bears to confirm a staff spot after the program retained strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Heffner on Tuesday.

Cummings was the head coach at Arkansas-Fort Smith for the last three seasons. Before that, she was an assistant at Cincinnati, Houston, Arkansas and Tulsa. Cummings and Collen coached together at Arkansas as assistants under head coach Tom Collen.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tari to Baylor,” Nicki Collen said in a press release. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Tari at Arkansas and know how well she recruits, connects with players, and teaches the game. We have a shared vision of how to lead and serve at Baylor, and I am excited for the Waco community to get to know her and her daughter Tiya."

Cummings has been in the coaching profession at the college level for 16 seasons. Her Arkansas teams reached the NCAA Tournament second round twice and Houston reached the NCAA Tournament in 2011. At Arkansas and Houston, she was the recruiting coordinator for the respective programs, and four times at Arkansas Cummings signed espnW Hoopgurlz Top 100 recruits.

Baylor assistants Johnny Derrick, Jennifer Roberts, Jordin Westbrook, Kaylin Rice and Daphne Mitchell had previously left the Lady Bears program to go to LSU with former head coach Kim Mulkey, according to The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge, La.

