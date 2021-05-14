Lady Bears' Collen hires ex-Baylor champ Young-Malcolm

New Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen is bringing back one of the Lady Bears biggest stars in her third staff addition of the week.

Baylor announced on Friday that former All-America forward Sophia Young-Malcolm has joined Collen’s staff as assistant athletic director for player development.

Young-Malcolm played on Baylor's first NCAA Championship team in 2005 and was one of seven players in Baylor history to amass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

"Today is a big day for Baylor women's basketball as we welcome an all-time great back to the program," Collen said. "Sophia's background as a student-athlete at Baylor as well as being a three-time WNBA All-Star, combined with her passion for empowering women, is a perfect fit for this leadership position on our staff. Our players will be blown away by her desire to help them grow, and I am excited for Sophia, her husband, Jermaine and her two children, Skye and Sevyn to be a part of the Baylor Family."