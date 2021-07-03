Lady Bears' Collen: 'I want to shoot more 3s'

When the Baylor Lady Bears step on the court to open the 2021-22 basketball season, there’s not going to be much mystery surrounding the team’s new style.
Lady Bears first-year head coach Nicki Collen will come right out and tell you.
“I want to shoot more 3s,” Collen said in an interview with the Trib earlier this week. “I want floor spacing. I don’t want five (opposing) defenders in the paint. If there are five in the paint, we should be lining up 3s and shooting them like layups.”
Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey constructed the Lady Bears offense around post players, including some of the best back-to-the-basket posts in the history of women’s college basketball. But Mulkey returned to her home state of Louisiana when she took the job as LSU’s women’s basketball coach in late April.
Lady Bears fans are in for a change of pace.
“What they did here was incredibly successful and I have a ton of respect for that,” Collen said. “But we’re not going to play offensively the same way. We’re not going to recruit all the same players.”
The time will come in the near future when the current Lady Bears coaching staff rolls with “their players” — athletes Collen and company wooed to Waco. For now, Baylor will have some of the same personnel that helped them win the 2019 national title and the last three Big 12 regular season championships. NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle all helped cut down the nets in Tampa in 2019.
However, the familiar cast will be displaying some new moves.
There will be more freedom to let it fly from beyond the arc for everyone on the roster, from guards Jaden Owens and Sarah Andrews to posts — wait, no, call them forwards Smith, Egbo and Bickle.
“Part of being a good shooter is having the freedom and confidence to shoot them, and not thinking ‘If I take one and make one, then I’m going to be allowed to shoot a second one; but if I take one and miss one, that’s going to be it,’” Collen said. “No one’s going to shoot it well with that kind of pressure.”
Last season, Smith hit 3 of 14 from 3-point range with two of her makes coming in a victory at Texas. Part of what makes Smith one of the best players in the country and a potential first overall pick in next spring’s WNBA Draft is her versatility. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Lady Bears star showed at least some ability to score from all three levels.
But Collen believes she can do a lot more of that. Collen’s system is heavy on the “pick and pop,” in other words, setting a screen and then being ready to catch a pass and shoot. That’s something she wants Smith to develop.
Although Smith is 6-foot-2 and has displayed some skill as a back-to-the-basket post, Collen believes her future is as a sort of point forward. The Baylor coach wants to see what Smith can do with the ball in her hands from the perimeter.
“Can you drive it and, if ball side help comes, you kick it to the corner and Jordan Lewis is going to hit a 3?” Collen said. “Does the big rotate over and you need to drop it to Queen on the other side? Can you get double-teamed and kick it out to Caitlin for a 3? I think all of those are kind of part of that growth maturation process. (Smith will) probably touch the ball a lot more in areas where she’s never touched the ball before.”
Collen mentioned Alabama transfer Lewis shooting from beyond the arc, but she’s not the only Lady Bear with that skill set. Andrews was tied for second on last season’s Baylor squad with 26 treys made and she was tied for first at 38.8% from 3-point range. Owens played less than 10 minutes per game but showed the knack for hitting from deep when she was in there. Bickle was touted as a quality 3-point shooter by Mulkey and made a career best 9 of 26 from beyond the arc last season. Penn State transfer Kamaria McDaniel made 72 3-pointers during her last two seasons of college hoops for the Nittany Lions.
Of the seven players currently working out for Baylor, only Queen Egbo has never attempted a college 3-pointer. But even Egbo is a candidate to stretch the floor next season.
And more help from 3-point range is on the way. Baylor’s most recent addition was transfer Ja’Mee Asberry, who signed with the Lady Bears in early June. She hit 78 of 186 from 3-point range for Oklahoma State last season as she scored 17 points per game. Asberry is finishing up her degree in Stillwater and will join her new Baylor teammates later this summer.
That will bring the Lady Bears roster to eight players. Will that be enough or does Baylor need to add some new names for the sake of depth? Collen said she doesn’t want to sign players for the sole reason of boosting numbers. She would prefer to offer those roster spots to walk-ons if it comes to that.
If the transfer portal doesn’t present the Lady Bears with the right fit, the new head Lady Bear is prepared to go to battle with the players already on the team.
“When you talk about some of the best teams year in and year out, they don’t play more than eight,” Collen said. “If you have a roster of eight players, all who can give you something, all who have an important role, all who feel like they have an important role, you may have the best chemistry you could ever ask for because you don’t have people wondering how much they’re going to play or if they’re going to play.”
That might come as good news for a couple of Baylor guards whose playing time depended on Mulkey’s whims last season. Andrews and Owens were ninth and 11th respectively in minutes played for the Lady Bears in 2020-21. They were also two of the team’s best 3-point shooters.
Get ready to see more of them.
“Jaden wasn’t an All-American coming out of high school for no reason. A lot of times it comes down to getting an opportunity,” Collen said. “System wise she, Sarah, they all fit how we play and the freedom we’re going to allow them to play with.”