Lady Bears' Collen: 'I want to shoot more 3s'

That will bring the Lady Bears roster to eight players. Will that be enough or does Baylor need to add some new names for the sake of depth? Collen said she doesn’t want to sign players for the sole reason of boosting numbers. She would prefer to offer those roster spots to walk-ons if it comes to that.

If the transfer portal doesn’t present the Lady Bears with the right fit, the new head Lady Bear is prepared to go to battle with the players already on the team.

“When you talk about some of the best teams year in and year out, they don’t play more than eight,” Collen said. “If you have a roster of eight players, all who can give you something, all who have an important role, all who feel like they have an important role, you may have the best chemistry you could ever ask for because you don’t have people wondering how much they’re going to play or if they’re going to play.”

That might come as good news for a couple of Baylor guards whose playing time depended on Mulkey’s whims last season. Andrews and Owens were ninth and 11th respectively in minutes played for the Lady Bears in 2020-21. They were also two of the team’s best 3-point shooters.

Get ready to see more of them.

“Jaden wasn’t an All-American coming out of high school for no reason. A lot of times it comes down to getting an opportunity,” Collen said. “System wise she, Sarah, they all fit how we play and the freedom we’re going to allow them to play with.”

