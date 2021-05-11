 Skip to main content
Lady Bears' Collen keeps Heffner on staff
New ladybears coach (copy)

Lady Bears director of athletic performance Jeremy Heffner (left) is remaining on staff as he was hired by new Baylor coach Nicki Collen on Tuesday. 

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

New Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen made her first hire on Tuesday, keeping director of athletic performance Jeremy Heffner in the program.

Heffner worked for former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey from 2010-17 and then came back on staff prior to the 2019-20 season. In Heffner's two stints with Baylor, he has been a part of 17 Big 12 Championships and the 2012 NCAA title.

"I am excited to continue working with this incredible group of student-athletes and Baylor University," Heffner said in a press release. "After visiting with Coach Collen, there is no doubt in my mind we can continue a winning legacy at Baylor."

