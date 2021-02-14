Lady Bears' defense freezes Longhorns

Baylor took control of the game in the second quarter as the Lady Bears’ stifling defense held Texas to 23.5% shooting in the period. Baylor extended a four-point lead after the first quarter to as many as 18 in the second.

The Longhorns failed to make a field goal for the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then, when Texas guard Audrey Warren ended the drought by putting back an offensive rebound, Baylor responded by getting hot on the offensive end.

Carrington nailed 3-pointers from the left wing on back-to-back trips down the floor, extending the Lady Bears’ run in the second quarter to 13-3 and their lead to 25-11.

Egbo and Smith followed by each knocking down jump shots in the 15-foot range, making it a 17-3 surge. Both baskets came on assists by Richards, who had eight of those at that point.

Smith went to the halftime locker room with a game-high 10 points while Ursin and Carrington each had nine as the Lady Bears staked a 33-17 lead.

Making matters worse for the Horns was that Collier had three fouls and just two points at the break.

BEAR FACTS: Baylor wore white uniforms with pink numbers, letters and trim as part of the “Play 4 Kay” game. “Play 4 Kay” is a national campaign to raise money for cancer research through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. … Baylor limited attendance to the teams’ pass lists and encouraged fans that qualified for its pass list to watch the game at home on ESPN2 due to icy road condition on Sunday in Waco.

