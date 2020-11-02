Lady Bears' DiDi Richards optimistic on return to court

Mulkey emphasized that there is no structural damage to Richards’ spine. The coach also said the player’s overall health is more important than basketball.

“Just pray because you can’t rush time,” Mulkey said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to get DiDi back to being DiDi off the floor, walking and doing things that she’s used to doing before we even think about basketball.”

Ursin is still in concussion protocol but making progress.

“I’m feeling much better today than I was a week ago and getting better every day,” she said. “That’s a good sign. I’m ready to be out there with my girls and just play ball.”

Richards and Ursin were on the same team during a scrimmage at practice. Mulkey said Ursin had scored a basket and was sprinting back on defense, while Richards was moving to defend against a pass. Both players jumped for an over-the-top pass and collided in mid-air. Ursin’s head collided with Richards’ right hip. They landed on top of each other, though Mulkey said both players were able to brace themselves when going to the ground.

Ursin got up immediately. Olson said Richards was briefly unconscious, but when she regained consciousness she was “very lucid.”