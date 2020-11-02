Lady Bears' DiDi Richards optimistic on return to court

Baylor standout senior DiDi Richards plans to be back on the court this season, though Lady Bears trainer Alex Olson and head coach Kim Mulkey aren’t going to rush her.
Members of the Lady Bears program met with the media on Monday via a Zoom video conference to describe the collision between Richards and fellow senior Moon Ursin and its aftermath.
Last week, Baylor released a statement revealing on Wednesday that Ursin had sustained a concussion and Richards had been taken to the hospital for a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) on the previous Saturday (Oct. 24).
On Monday, Richards described losing sensation below her knees for a period of time before she was released from the hospital.
“Leaving the hospital I was able to get up and walk with some support,” Richards said. “It was so fast that it was kind of reassuring that I’ll be back quickly. … I’m doing a lot more movement. My walk is looking a lot better. I’m still needing some support. But every day is getting easier. I’m hoping, yes, there will be a season and I’m letting everybody know that I will be playing this season.”
However, Olson took a more measured approach to evaluating Richards’ recovery.
“Timeline, we don’t know,” he said. “It just goes literally by how she’s feeling. We’re all optimistic that she can come back this year. But there’s no guarantees that’s going to happen. We just take it as fast as she can go.”
Mulkey emphasized that there is no structural damage to Richards’ spine. The coach also said the player’s overall health is more important than basketball.
“Just pray because you can’t rush time,” Mulkey said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to get DiDi back to being DiDi off the floor, walking and doing things that she’s used to doing before we even think about basketball.”
Ursin is still in concussion protocol but making progress.
“I’m feeling much better today than I was a week ago and getting better every day,” she said. “That’s a good sign. I’m ready to be out there with my girls and just play ball.”
Richards and Ursin were on the same team during a scrimmage at practice. Mulkey said Ursin had scored a basket and was sprinting back on defense, while Richards was moving to defend against a pass. Both players jumped for an over-the-top pass and collided in mid-air. Ursin’s head collided with Richards’ right hip. They landed on top of each other, though Mulkey said both players were able to brace themselves when going to the ground.
Ursin got up immediately. Olson said Richards was briefly unconscious, but when she regained consciousness she was “very lucid.”
Olson said Richards has been evaluated by several doctors, including a specialist in Dallas. Full-body scans revealed that there are no abnormalities.
Richards and Ursin both played roles in helping Baylor win the 2019 national championship as well as their eighth, ninth and 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season titles. They are the only two seniors on the roster that entered the Baylor program as freshmen.
Richards averaged 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season while serving as the Lady Bears’ catalyst on defense. Despite a season shortened by the national reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards won multiple national defensive player of the year honors.
Ursin started three games and played in all 30 for Baylor last season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes.
