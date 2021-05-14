Lady Bears drop pair in Big 12 tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY – Trying to polish its NCAA tournament resume, Baylor didn’t do itself any favor by losing both games on the opening day of the Big 12 softball tournament.
After dropping an 8-6 decision to No. 6 seed Texas Tech, the No. 4 Lady Bears were run-ruled by No. 1 Oklahoma, 10-2, in Friday’s second game.
The Lady Bears (27-20) have dropped five straight games heading into Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. fifth-place game. The 64-team NCAA tournament will be announced Sunday night.
“I’m worried now,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’m very concerned because I don’t know what team will show up. This is an atmosphere where great players perform at a high level. I would have liked to think that we had done enough. But I thought we needed to win a game or two to feel completely sure of ourselves. Now we’ve put ourselves in the hands of the committee.”
Following Baylor's three-game sweep March 26-28 in Lubbock, the Red Raiders jumped on Baylor ace Gia Rodoni with Peyton Blythe's three-run homer in a four-run third inning and Ellie Bailey's two-run shot in the seventh.
The Lady Bears also showed some power as Emily Hott blasted a solo homer in the first inning before Taylor Ellis lifted a three-run homer off Missy Zoch in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Red Raiders lead to 8-6.
But reliever Erin Edmoundson struck out Josie Bower and Zadie LaValley to finish off the win for the Red Raiders (20-25).
“I’m a little baffled by this team right now,” Moore said. “We had a great presence at practice yesterday and had a great practice. I thought we would play a lot better, but with the mental and physical errors we certainly didn’t look like we were ready to play.”
Zoch (11-12) allowed eight hits, six walks and six earned runs in 6.1 innings before Edmoundson picked up her first save of the season. Rodoni (11-10) gave up 10 hits, two walks and eight earned runs while striking out 11.
In the second game against the Sooners (43-2), the Lady Bears scored a pair of first-inning runs against Shannon Saile (15-0). Emily Hott singled and scored on an error while Goose McGlaun walked and scored on Ellis’ single.
But the Sooners responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Grace Lyons doubled and scored on shortstop Campbell Selman’s throwing error. Jayda Coleman gave the Sooners a 4-2 lead with her three-run homer over the left-field fence against Aliyah Binford (5-4).
Oklahoma extended its lead to 6-2 in the third as Kinzie Hansen blasted a solo homer and Mackenzie Donihoo drilled a run-scoring double. Hansen followed with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.