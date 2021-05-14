Lady Bears drop pair in Big 12 tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY – Trying to polish its NCAA tournament resume, Baylor didn’t do itself any favor by losing both games on the opening day of the Big 12 softball tournament.

After dropping an 8-6 decision to No. 6 seed Texas Tech, the No. 4 Lady Bears were run-ruled by No. 1 Oklahoma, 10-2, in Friday’s second game.

The Lady Bears (27-20) have dropped five straight games heading into Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. fifth-place game. The 64-team NCAA tournament will be announced Sunday night.

“I’m worried now,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’m very concerned because I don’t know what team will show up. This is an atmosphere where great players perform at a high level. I would have liked to think that we had done enough. But I thought we needed to win a game or two to feel completely sure of ourselves. Now we’ve put ourselves in the hands of the committee.”

Following Baylor's three-game sweep March 26-28 in Lubbock, the Red Raiders jumped on Baylor ace Gia Rodoni with Peyton Blythe's three-run homer in a four-run third inning and Ellie Bailey's two-run shot in the seventh.