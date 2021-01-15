Lady Bears eager to get back on court

Iowa State, as usual, is a 3-point shooting bunch. The Cyclones have made 123 shots from beyond the arc so far this season, which leads the Big 12 by more than 50 treys.

Brock said Iowa State is by far the best 3-point shooting team the Lady Bears have faced in either conference or nonconference action this season. He added that the Cyclones make a high percentage at the free-throw line too, so Baylor will have to extend its defense without sending Iowa State players to the stripe.

“Iowa State will definitely shoot the 3 ball more,” Brock said. “Not only do they shoot the 3 ball more from the perimeter players, their post players step out there also. … You look at (Big 12 leading scorer Ashley Joens), one of the premier players in this league. She can score at the block, she also can score at the 3. It’s going to make our post players get out there.”

Brock added that Baylor has to counter on the offensive end by hitting outside shots. Without knowing precisely which players will be available on Saturday, it’s a decent guess it will make guards DiJonai Carrington, Sarah Andrews and Moon Ursin a big part of the game plan. Carrington leads the Lady Bears with 11 connections from 3-point range this season while Ursin and Andrews have each made nine. Ursin has been the most accurate from long range at 47.2% from beyond the arc.