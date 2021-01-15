Lady Bears eager to get back on court

The Baylor Lady Bears have the green light to return to action and host Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
That will come as good news for Lady Bears fans.
But there’s still some mystery following Baylor’s two-week hiatus from game competition due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Lady Bears released a program statement about the team’s status going into the Iowa State game.
Baylor, currently ranked No. 6 in the nation, had to cancel its home game against No. 4 Connecticut on Jan. 7, and postponed games against Kansas State and Kansas in the last week. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey missed the Lady Bears’ win over TCU on Jan. 2 because of contact tracing. Mulkey then tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 4, coinciding with Baylor restricting team activities since that time.
“After our period of restricted team activity, the program is prepared to play tomorrow’s contest with Iowa State,” the Lady Bears stated through communications director Kyle Robarts on Friday. “The team and the staff continue to follow testing protocols to insure the safety of our program and our opponents. Coach Mulkey’s availability to participate in tomorrow’s contest will be determined Saturday.”
The Lady Bears didn’t reveal the status of the team’s roster, only that they were currently able to meet Big 12 guidelines. The conference requires that six scholarship players be available to play for a team to participate in a league game.
So everyone — Lady Bears fans, the Iowa State team and even the radio announcers and referees — will likely find out which Baylor players are ready to go during warmups.
Nonetheless, associate head coach Bill Brock is confident the Lady Bears will be ready.
“It’s a situation where we have to play with the cards that are dealt us,” Brock said. “Our kids have been very responsive. They’re working hard. Believe me, they are anxious to get back on the court and play. We’ll be ready to go tomorrow, we’ll have no excuses and we’ll be prepared to play.”
Baylor (8-1, 3-0 Big 12) will be seeking a measure of redemption against Iowa State (8-4, 4-1). The Cyclones defeated the Lady Bears, 57-56, in the final regular season game in 2020. That also ended up being the final game for both teams before the national response to COVID-19 abruptly halted the season.
The Lady Bears won their 10th straight Big 12 regular season championship before the coronavirus ended things, but they still remember the sting of falling at Iowa State.
“It’s definitely going to be on our minds,” Baylor junior center Queen Egbo said. “I won’t let it distract me too much. But it’s definitely something I think about. I kind of want to beat them so that loss can be erased and we can move on from it.”
Iowa State, as usual, is a 3-point shooting bunch. The Cyclones have made 123 shots from beyond the arc so far this season, which leads the Big 12 by more than 50 treys.
Brock said Iowa State is by far the best 3-point shooting team the Lady Bears have faced in either conference or nonconference action this season. He added that the Cyclones make a high percentage at the free-throw line too, so Baylor will have to extend its defense without sending Iowa State players to the stripe.
“Iowa State will definitely shoot the 3 ball more,” Brock said. “Not only do they shoot the 3 ball more from the perimeter players, their post players step out there also. … You look at (Big 12 leading scorer Ashley Joens), one of the premier players in this league. She can score at the block, she also can score at the 3. It’s going to make our post players get out there.”
Brock added that Baylor has to counter on the offensive end by hitting outside shots. Without knowing precisely which players will be available on Saturday, it’s a decent guess it will make guards DiJonai Carrington, Sarah Andrews and Moon Ursin a big part of the game plan. Carrington leads the Lady Bears with 11 connections from 3-point range this season while Ursin and Andrews have each made nine. Ursin has been the most accurate from long range at 47.2% from beyond the arc.
Of course, Baylor’s strength is usually to crush opponents with points in the paint. If the Lady Bears can hit from outside, it might just allow them to go to that strength once again.