Lady Bears earn NCAA softball tournament berth

Despite losing its last six games, Baylor earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA softball tournament at the Gainesville, Fla., regional.

The Lady Bears will face No. 3 seed South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Friday while No. 1 seed Florida will play No. 4 South Florida at 1 p.m.

Three Big 12 teams earned host sites in the 64-team field, including No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Texas. Five Big 12 teams were named to the tournament as Iowa State earned a berth for the first time since 1988 in the Columbia, Mo., regional.

“I think our conference helped us a lot this year,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’re getting stronger than we were a few years ago, and certainly we have three of the top teams in the country in this conference. I think we deserved five teams, and I said that all along.”

The NCAA tournament berth is the 14th in 21 seasons for the Lady Bears under Moore. It’s the first since 2018 following an injury-plagued 18-31 season in 2019 followed by the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Lady Bears were set to play Florida in Gainesville last season March 13-15 when the rest of the season was canceled.