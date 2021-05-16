Lady Bears earn NCAA softball tournament berth

Despite losing its last six games, Baylor earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA softball tournament at the Gainesville, Fla., regional.
The Lady Bears will face No. 3 seed South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Friday while No. 1 seed Florida will play No. 4 South Florida at 1 p.m.
Three Big 12 teams earned host sites in the 64-team field, including No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 12 Texas. Five Big 12 teams were named to the tournament as Iowa State earned a berth for the first time since 1988 in the Columbia, Mo., regional.
“I think our conference helped us a lot this year,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We’re getting stronger than we were a few years ago, and certainly we have three of the top teams in the country in this conference. I think we deserved five teams, and I said that all along.”
The NCAA tournament berth is the 14th in 21 seasons for the Lady Bears under Moore. It’s the first since 2018 following an injury-plagued 18-31 season in 2019 followed by the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Lady Bears were set to play Florida in Gainesville last season March 13-15 when the rest of the season was canceled.
“It’s ironic that we left out of Gainesville, and that’s where we’re headed back to now,” Moore said. “To get a chance to play down there is very rewarding and exciting to us as well.”
Baylor (27-21) finished fourth in the Big 12 with an 8-9 record, but was shut out in three straight losses to Texas to end the regular season.
The Lady Bears continued to struggle in the Big 12 tournament, losing to No. 6 seed Texas Tech and No. 1 seed Oklahoma on Friday and No. 5 seed Iowa State on Saturday.
Baylor battled through COVID-19 issues and overcame injuries to starting outfielders Nicky Dawson, Ana Watson and Maddison Kettler to earn the regional berth.
“I think a lot of our struggles had to do with the fact that we’re a team that has given everything we have and we’re injured,” Moore said. “We limped through this last part of the season. We didn’t play extremely well, but there are excuses to be made that injuries contributed to that. I think this does give us new life. Regardless of your injury situation, everyone’s excited that it’s championship season.”
Baylor will play a South Alabama team that is 30-19 overall and went 13-9 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars are led by pitcher Olivia Lackey with an 18-10 record and a 2.28 ERA while their hitting attack is keyed by Mackenzie Brasher with a .374 batting average Meredith Keel with a .364 average.
Florida (42-9) is the No. 4 overall seed after earning the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament and reaching the championship game before losing to Alabama. South Florida (29-17) earned the No. 2 seed in the American Athletic Conference after finishing 16-7 in league play.
“Florida has an outstanding lineup, of course,” Moore said. “So we know the No. 1 seed is very strong, and you would expect that out of the Florida Gators. I know the history of South Alabama, know Becky (Clark) well. I have coached against her since I was at William Carey and she was at the University of Mobile, so we go way back and we’re friends, and she’s an outstanding coach as well and does a great job of evaluating talent.”