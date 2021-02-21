Lady Bears earn split at Cowgirl Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Ana Watson delivered a run-scoring double in the top of the ninth to lift No. 18 Baylor to a 3-2 win over McNeese State to earn a split Sunday in the season-opening Cowgirl Classic.

With Mary Haff spinning a three-hitter and collecting seven strikeouts, No. 25 Arkansas rolled to a 7-2 win over the Lady Bears in the opener.

In the win over McNeese, Emily Hott scored on Watson’s two-out double off Whitney Tate to center field to give the Lady Bears a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth.

After Toni Perrin singled off Baylor reliever Aliyah Binford in the bottom of the ninth, Gia Rodoni retired the next three batters to earn the save. Binford notched the win for Baylor after allowing three hits, three walks and a run in three innings.

Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell pitched five innings as she gave up four hits, two walks and a run while collecting six strikeouts.

Tate went the distance for the Cowgirls (3-5), allowing 11 hits and no walks. Binford, Watson, Josie Bower and Nicky Dawson each collected two hits for the Lady Bears.