Lady Bears earn split at Cowgirl Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Ana Watson delivered a run-scoring double in the top of the ninth to lift No. 18 Baylor to a 3-2 win over McNeese State to earn a split Sunday in the season-opening Cowgirl Classic.
With Mary Haff spinning a three-hitter and collecting seven strikeouts, No. 25 Arkansas rolled to a 7-2 win over the Lady Bears in the opener.
In the win over McNeese, Emily Hott scored on Watson’s two-out double off Whitney Tate to center field to give the Lady Bears a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth.
After Toni Perrin singled off Baylor reliever Aliyah Binford in the bottom of the ninth, Gia Rodoni retired the next three batters to earn the save. Binford notched the win for Baylor after allowing three hits, three walks and a run in three innings.
Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell pitched five innings as she gave up four hits, two walks and a run while collecting six strikeouts.
Tate went the distance for the Cowgirls (3-5), allowing 11 hits and no walks. Binford, Watson, Josie Bower and Nicky Dawson each collected two hits for the Lady Bears.
The Lady Bears scored first in the second inning when Watson singled, moved to third on Bower’s double before coming across on an error. The Cowgirls matched the run in the third when Cori McCrary stole home.
Both teams punched across runs in the sixth as Watson scored on a McNeese State error and Padyn Williams scored for the Cowgirls on Tiffany Steczo’s bunt single.
In the opener, Arkansas (2-1) exploded for six second-inning runs and the Lady Bears never rallied.
The Lady Bears grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning as Taylor Ellis pounded a two-run homer over the left-field fence following Binford’s single.
But the Razorbacks scored all six second-inning runs off Rodoni with two outs.
Rodoni walked Audrie LaValley with one out before Hannah Gammill singled. After both runners advanced on Keely Huffine’s sacrifice, Hannah McEwen tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run double to left center.
Rodoni then hit Braxton Burnside with a pitch before Danielle Gibson doubled across two more runs to give the Razorbacks a 4-2 lead.
Rodoni got into further trouble when she hit Ryan Jackson with a pitch and walked Kayla Green to load the bases. Lennie Malkin’s two-run single pushed Arkansas’ lead to 6-2.
After walking LaValley for the second time in the inning, freshman Maren Judisch relieved Rodoni, who allowed four hits and four walks in 1.2 innings.
Arkansas scored its final run in the sixth with Gibson homered off Judisch. It was the only hit Judisch allowed in 4.1 innings and she didn’t walk a batter while striking out four.