Lady Bears Egbo, Gusters named to Leslie watch list
Lady Bears Egbo, Gusters named to Leslie watch list

Baylor South Florida (copy)

Baylor center Queen Egbo goes to the rim over South Florida guard Elisa Pinzan (4) and forward Bethy Mununga (20) in a nonconference game last season. 

 Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia

Baylor junior Queen Egbo and freshman Hannah Gusters were named to the Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch List by the Naismith Hall of Fame and WBCA on Friday.

The honor, in its fourth year, awards the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Leslie was a three-time All-American at USC, the 1994 WBCA National Player of the Year, and a 2015 Naismith Hall of Fame class inductee. The preseason watch list consists of 20 of the nation’s top posts. As Big 12 Sixth Woman of the Year last season, Egbo was a finalist for the Leslie Award when the list narrowed to 10.

Egbo has already been named to the All-Big 12 preseason team after averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals, primarily off the bench as a sophomore. Egbo started eight games in place of an injured Lauren Cox last season, and with Cox’s departure to the WNBA, Egbo is expected to start down low for the Lady Bears.

ESPN’s Hoopgurlz ranked Gusters as the No. 2 center and the No. 16-ranked recruit overall in the 2020 class. She swept high school All-America honors with nods from McDonald’s, Jordan Brand, Naismith and the WBCA. Gusters averaged 22.1 points and 10.3 rebounds a game for Irving MacArthur High School alongside fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.

