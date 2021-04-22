Lady Bears face Iowa State on road

Catcher Mikayla Ramos also brings considerable power to the plate as she’s hitting .358 with nine homers and 38 RBIs while first baseman Carli Spelhaug is hitting .355 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

Iowa State’s pitching has struggled this year as Karlie Charles is 10-6 with a 4.70 ERA while Ellie Spelhaug is 9-4 with a 4.99 ERA.

Pitching inconsistency is one thing both teams have in common. Baylor ace Gia Rodoni is 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA while No. 2 starter Sidney Holman-Mansell is 7-3 with a 3.94 ERA.

If Rodoni can consistently keep her speed up to the mid-60 mph range, Moore expects her to pitch more like the dominating pitcher she was in past seasons.

“For a young woman, she’s got an old body because she’s been through so much with her injuries,” Moore said. “When it’s cold, and it’s going to be cold this weekend, the joints ache. And she needs to get her speed up to be quite honest. Her forte is her changeup, and it’s only effective when you’re throwing mid-60s. She’s been knocking on the door of that a little bit lately.”

Holman-Mansell showed some good signs in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Sam Houston State at Getterman Stadium as she allowed two hits and a walk in 4.2 innings to snap the Lady Bears’ seven-game losing streak.