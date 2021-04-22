Lady Bears face Iowa State on road

With Tuesday’s doubleheader looming against No. 1 Oklahoma, the Baylor softball team knows how important it is to win this weekend’s three-game series against Iowa State in Ames.
That won’t be as easy as it sounds.
The longtime doormat of the Big 12 has become a much more competitive team in 2021. Though the Cyclones are 0-9 in the Big 12, they’ve faced a demanding schedule as they've been swept by the league’s three Top 25 teams including the top-ranked Sooners, No. 9 Texas and No. 11 Oklahoma State.
Iowa State has gone 24-7 against a challenging nonconference schedule.
The series begins at 4 p.m. Friday followed by Saturday’s 1 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon series finale. The Lady Bears (22-12, 3-3) will only have a day to rest since their doubleheader against the Sooners was moved up a day to Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.
“It’s the best Iowa State team I’ve ever seen,” Baylor coach Glenn Moore said. “It’s interesting to see they’re 0-9 in the Big 12, but that tells you how strong our conference is. They’ve played a very tough schedule and have beaten a lot of highly ranked teams. Conference has not been kind to them.”
The Cyclones feature one of the Big 12’s premier players in shortstop Sami Williams, who is hitting .459 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs. She has almost as many homers as the 17 the Lady Bears have hit as a team.
Catcher Mikayla Ramos also brings considerable power to the plate as she’s hitting .358 with nine homers and 38 RBIs while first baseman Carli Spelhaug is hitting .355 with six homers and 23 RBIs.
Iowa State’s pitching has struggled this year as Karlie Charles is 10-6 with a 4.70 ERA while Ellie Spelhaug is 9-4 with a 4.99 ERA.
Pitching inconsistency is one thing both teams have in common. Baylor ace Gia Rodoni is 7-6 with a 4.30 ERA while No. 2 starter Sidney Holman-Mansell is 7-3 with a 3.94 ERA.
If Rodoni can consistently keep her speed up to the mid-60 mph range, Moore expects her to pitch more like the dominating pitcher she was in past seasons.
“For a young woman, she’s got an old body because she’s been through so much with her injuries,” Moore said. “When it’s cold, and it’s going to be cold this weekend, the joints ache. And she needs to get her speed up to be quite honest. Her forte is her changeup, and it’s only effective when you’re throwing mid-60s. She’s been knocking on the door of that a little bit lately.”
Holman-Mansell showed some good signs in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Sam Houston State at Getterman Stadium as she allowed two hits and a walk in 4.2 innings to snap the Lady Bears’ seven-game losing streak.
“It was one of her better outings,” Moore said. “It helped a little that the hitters were a little undisciplined. You don’t see that as much in the Big 12. But at the same time she recovered when she was down, and threw really hard and really well. Again I think it was a positive game for us.”
The Lady Bears also got a lift from the return of shortstop-pitcher Aliyah Binford from COVID-19 protocol. Binford is hitting .326 with three homers and 16 RBIs while recording a 5-2 pitching record with a 4.29 ERA.
“Having her back to be in position to bring her in for middle relief or close or maybe start some games, she just throws batters off with her change of speeds and a little unorthodox delivery,” Moore said. “But again she’s been out for a long time right now, so I won’t expect for her to come back in and be real sharp this weekend.”